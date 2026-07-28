Texas residents fought a Cedar Creek Lake data center, then the developer walked away

"I'm pro technology, but not at the expense of we, the people."

A proposed data center near Cedar Creek Lake in East Texas is no longer moving forward after residents mounted strong opposition, an outcome many locals say shows that organized communities can still stop major projects.

What happened?

According to TXK Today, on July 23, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said Kansas-based Diode Ventures had pulled its Henderson County proposal near Cedar Creek Lake and tied the decision to the governor's "new standards."

But as the outlet reported, the documented timeline links the developer's decision to pull the project to pressure from residents who fought the plan.

According to reporting from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and KERA, cited by TXK Today, the project southeast of Dallas would have taken 12 years to build. By its fifth year, it was projected to draw 5 million gallons of lake water daily, and the site was near a rural neighborhood with hundreds of homes.

However, opponents under the name "Save Cedar Creek Lake" mounted strong pushback over the project, with the company itself referencing the resistance when it withdrew.

In their letter, Diode co-presidents Rachel Attebery and Josh Johnson said feedback from residents and local officials led them to decide the site's "close proximity to the rural residential community did not meet the standard that should guide data center development."

According to the outlet, commissioner Wendy Spivey of Henderson County made the same point in blunter terms, saying the outcome "was not the work of one person or one elected official." She said it happened because the community acted together.

Why does it matter?

At stake were questions about water, power, and local control over industrial growth in rural areas. To many nearby residents, a facility drawing millions of gallons from the lake each day so close to their homes threatened both the area's resources and their day-to-day quality of life.

This project was shelved because of public opposition. If tighter safeguards are not adopted, the fast growth of AI and data-center development could further burden water supplies, stress the electric grid, and alter communities before firm protections exist.

What's being done?

Residents' organizing forced the proposal into the open and made it much harder for the developer to advance without broad local support.

Meanwhile, calls for statewide limits are getting louder.

The Texas Tribune reported, according to TXK Today, that Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa asked Abbott to issue an emergency executive order pausing data center development until the Legislature meets. A recent Public Utility Commission response to Abbott deals with grid hookups and planning, but not with where such facilities may be located.

What happened at Cedar Creek Lake suggests close public attention can alter the result when communities demand that large projects account for both local residents and local resources.

Speaking to KLTV, resident Stacy Farmer said, "some folks even went out last night and celebrated because the community really came together in this fight." She added, "I'm pro technology, but not at the expense of we, the people."

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