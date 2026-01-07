CBS News execs spark backlash with sudden layoffs on critical team: 'No longer aligned'

CBS News has faced criticism following the controversial decision to slash its climate news team.

What's happening?

After a highly publicized leadership change at CBS News, some feared major shifts could be in store for the heralded media company. Among those shifts came a drastic reduction in the team dedicated to covering rising global temperatures and related disasters.

The Washington Post reported in early November that four producers were laid off from what Heated described as a five-person team, with one producer potentially reassigned.

"In some areas, we are addressing redundancies that have emerged across the organization," wrote David Ellison, the chief executive of Skydance and the main architect of its acquisition of Paramount, which included CBS News, per The Guardian. "In others, we are phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities."

At Heated, Emily Atkin noted that CBS environmental correspondent David Schechter would remain. Staff, meanwhile, told Atkin that without key producer Tracy Wholf, who was laid off, "there is no climate unit."

Why is this notable?

Accurate, reliable, and consistent media coverage of rising temperatures is essential for public awareness of their devastating impacts, including rising sea levels, intensifying extreme weather events, food system disruptions, and the spread of disease.

Significantly reducing the staff dedicated to reporting on these topics could make it harder for communities to prepare for emergencies and mitigate damage over time. It could also stymie efforts to address rising temperatures and environmental destruction by transitioning to cleaner, more renewable energy sources.

What's being done about it?

Even as some news outlets cut back on climate reporting, others are prioritizing credible coverage of the environment and its effects on households and communities.

Engaging with environmental news and urging media outlets to cover related issues can help ensure the public has access to up-to-date information, ranging from hurricane preparedness, wildfire prevention, and flood insurance to threats to food supplies and other economic impacts.

