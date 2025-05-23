Major company makes transformative move to stormproof homes in vulnerable communities: 'A more ... equitable future'

Carrier Global is at the forefront of the movement as it continues its collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.

Carrier Global Corporation is all-in on Habitat for Humanity's mission to ensure every family has a home, expanding its commitment to the nonprofit to build energy-efficient, climate-resilient housing after natural disasters caused billions of dollars in damages in 2024 — and left millions of people to pick up the pieces.

What's happening?

On May 15, Carrier Global announced plans to continue investing in its long-standing relationship with Habitat for Humanity, which operates in 70-plus countries worldwide and has seen firsthand how vulnerable communities are to the effects of rising global temperatures, including supercharged extreme weather events.

The Florida-based company, which is a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will help Habitat for Humanity — and the families it serves — be more prepared for natural disasters from the ground up by issuing grants to increase sustainable construction practices and support in-person training on resilience strategies for builders.

"At Carrier, we are committed to making our vision — to be the global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions — meaningful to the communities we serve," said Milena Oliveira, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and Chair of the Board of the Carrier Foundation.

"Our collaboration with Habitat for Humanity reflects our dedication to building a more sustainable and equitable future for Habitat families."

Why is Carrier Global's commitment to Habitat for Humanity encouraging?

When families have housing, they are empowered to thrive. These victories can contribute to economic stability and better public health outcomes.

However, a warming climate has caused severe weather events to become more frequent and extreme, often leading to devastating consequences, like food insecurity or exposure to disease, for people who lose their shelter and can't rebuild without assistance.

Carrier Global's collaboration with Habitat with Humanity will tackle factors threatening this stability right from the start by relying on sustainable construction techniques. The partnership will also provide a win for residents even before a natural disaster strikes.

For one, climate-resilient homes provide benefits beyond their ability to withstand extreme weather and potentially prevent displacement, including healthier indoor air quality. Energy-efficient houses can also save residents significant money on utility bills while reducing heat-trapping pollution driving global temperatures higher.

What is Carrier Global's overall sustainability plan?

Carrier Global believes in supporting charitable organizations working toward healthier, more sustainable communities.

The company's selection of Habitat for Humanity for continued financial support after years of product donations and employee volunteering demonstrates those values — as does its investment in youth mentorship through programs like FIRST and support of organizations like Feeding America and the European Food Banks Federation.

Carrier Global also intends to drastically slash its operational waste, energy consumption, and pollution by the end of the decade.

It says in its 2024 Sustainability and Impact Report that it has invested more than $4 billion in developing climate and energy solutions, and it partners with suppliers who share its values.

Bottom line: Investing in energy-efficient, climate-resilient housing is essential to ensure our communities have what they need to thrive. Carrier Global is at the forefront of the movement as it continues its collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.

