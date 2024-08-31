Eco-influencer bridges gap between locals and global challenges with online push for action: 'We're here to keep inspiring you'

Carlota uses her online presence to educate others about pollution, at-risk animals, and ways we can all do our part to live a more sustainable life.

Activist, author, and eco-influencer Carlota Bruna has added one more role to her multi-pronged approach to supporting the environment: joining UNESCO Green Citizens.

Carlota grew up in Barcelona, Spain, and was studying human nutrition and dietetics (she's also a registered dietitian) when she first began posting on social media about climate change and sustainability.

Her followers quickly grew, and she now shares her inspiring posts with an audience of 233,000 on Instagram (@carlotabruna). The content she posts covers a wide range of eco-friendly topics.

From wildlife conservation to championing sustainable products to offering vegan food ideas, Carlota offers a peaceful glimpse into leading a green life, helping explain its importance while encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

In one of her recent posts, Carlota shared three colorful vegan meal ideas and wrote, "Trying to prove once again that you don't have to complicate life to eat 100% plant-based, and that you don't need animals to make a dish delicious."

Carlota uses her online presence to educate others about pollution, at-risk animals, and ways we can all do our part to live a more sustainable life.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

She shares great products for others to try that are safe for the environment and encourages people to take other simple actions in their daily lives to help our planet.

In addition to her online advocacy work, she's also written two books: "Camino a un mundo vegano" ("Path to a Vegan World") and "Somos la última generación que puede salvar el planeta" ("We Are the Last Generation That Can Save the Planet").

As an ambassador for the European Climate Pact and frequent collaborator with National Geographic, Carlota's work reaches people around the globe.

She documents her many travels to share information about conservation and to spread awareness about international environmental issues.

Last year, Forbes recognized her tireless efforts by honoring her with the award for best sustainability creator in Spain.

In her most recent role, joining UNESCO Green Citizens as an influencer, Carlota will use her platform to spotlight locally-led initiatives that help the environment. Her influence encourages people to act locally in order to make an impact globally.

In an Instagram post, Carlota shared a project she worked on to inform people about the dangers of fast fashion. She wrote, "We're here to keep inspiring you to live the adventure, without leaving a footprint on our planet."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.