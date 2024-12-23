Cardi B faces serious backlash after partnering with problematic company: 'This seems incredibly low'

"There's simply no way she can't know about [its] reputation and operations; she just doesn't care."

Fast fashion traditionally appeals to people who want to look trendy or rich without spending a fortune.

But now, even highly paid celebrities are promoting fast fashion — a baffling move in both style and sustainability circles.

#sheinbigsale #shein #cardib #exploitation #sustainablefashion #sustainability #twinbrett #fastfashion ♬ original sound - Brett Staniland @twinbrett Yet another celebrity working with fast fashion but this time it's perhaps the most exploitative and damaging fast fashion brand on the planet, Shein. The messaging in this is simply buy lots of coats really cheap and look expensive. But realistically all of these coats are 100% plastic which makes them pretty naff at keeping you warm. Fast fashion this year has really gone after the a-list talent, and their budgets must have been huge. Cardi B here is flogging exploitation garments like it's QVC, but does this impact the luxury brands they work with at all? Almost all fashion week influencers I have seen, have also worked with high street greenwashing legends H&M, or ASOS with no impact on their alignment. Sometimes their ads are literally side by side. So I want to ask, will anyone start to care about anything? Or is it all just smoke, mirrors and money? I don't hold Cardi B to any type of standards when it comes to being an influencer but even this seems incredibly low? And I will always say, in the world of mass information that we live in now, there's simply no way she can't know about Shein's reputation and operations, she just doesn't care. #sheinhaul

In a viral TikTok video, Brett Staniland (@twinbrett) criticized Cardi B for doing ads for the fast fashion brand Shein.

In his video, Brett calls out celebrities like Cardi B for selling out for fast fashion and promoting cheap clothing produced by companies that exploit workers and pollute the environment. He also wonders how brand alignment will come into play as influencers simultaneously promote high-end luxury and fast fashion.

Cardi B has an estimated net worth of $80 million. Meanwhile, Shein sells many items for under $10.

It's essential to be mindful of the brands your favorite celebrities promote and what those brands stand for.

Cardi B's controversial Shein coat ads have caught the attention of millions of viewers. However, fans are unfollowing her for being affiliated with a company plagued by ethical and environmental damages.

Instead of being swayed by actors' and recording artists' questionable, money-driven campaigns, research clothing brands and wear garments you genuinely feel good about. Even if Cardi B wears Shein, you can do better.

Better alternatives are supporting eco-friendly clothing brands that produce high-quality items and not at the expense of destroying our planet. Meanwhile, thrift stores are a treasure trove for stunning coats to give you a one-of-a-kind winter look without giving money to destructive brands or creating unnecessary production waste.

"Ugh, when will it stop," one TikToker commented on Brett's post.

Another TikToker wrote, "Anything just for money. Even when u already have money."

"If designer brands had dignity, they would stop collaborating with any celebrity who promotes fast fashion," a TikToker suggested.

"Don't celebrities watch documentaries?" someone else wondered. "Don't they have internet to see how polluted the planet already is?"

