China rental giant signs up for 100,000 BYDs in huge Flash Charging push

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies.

Car Inc., according to CarNewsChina, signed a letter of intent with BYD for 100,000 vehicles, linking the fleet deal to a wider rollout of BYD's ultra-fast charging network across China.

What happened?

In the letter of intent, Car Inc.'s purchase of more than 100,000 electric vehicles is accompanied by a joint plan to implement the Flash Charging China Strategy.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. In 2025, BYD provided Car Inc. with 3,000 Qin Plus DM-i plug-in hybrid sedans for a pilot program. Car Inc. later expanded that partnership by acquiring nearly 30,000 more BYD vehicles in the same year.

Car Inc. operates more than 3,500 rental locations across China and manages a fleet of over 190,000 vehicles. BYD, meanwhile, has been moving quickly to expand its Flash Charging network since introducing the technology in February, with a stated goal of rolling out 20,000 stations before year end.

Why does the deal matter?

For drivers across China, the deal could make EVs much more visible — and much easier to try firsthand.

Rental fleets can offer curious or hesitant customers low-pressure ways to test EV technology before committing to a purchase, especially when questions about range and charging remain top of mind.

The charging piece is especially important. BYD says its Flash Charging system can bring a battery from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes, pushing the experience closer to the kind of quick stop drivers are used to at gas stations, per CarNewsChina.

A large EV rental fleet could also lower operating costs over time. Electric vehicles typically save owners money on fuel and often need less routine maintenance than gas vehicles because they have fewer moving parts and don't require oil changes. If those savings scale well for rental companies, they could help normalize EV adoption more broadly.

What's next?

Now, instead of simply putting more electric cars on the road, BYD is also working to install Flash Charging stations where people can actually use them, including at Car Inc.'s pickup and service locations.

That kind of network buildout could help rental customers feel more confident in choosing EVs for trips. And for drivers thinking about making the switch themselves, renting one can offer a trial run before buying. If you're considering that move, this resource can walk you through the basics.

For people who do go electric, charging at home is often significantly cheaper than relying on public chargers, potentially adding up to hundreds of dollars in yearly savings. Installing solar panels can increase those savings since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or pulling electricity from the grid.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.