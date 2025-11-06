Gas station faces intense backlash for unbelievable notice posted on door: 'Is this even legal?'

A shocking sign taped to a storefront door at a local gas station has sparked anger and disbelief — and reignited debate about America's deep-rooted car dependency. Not exactly a good sign at a time when we need cleaner, more accessible transportation options.

In a Reddit post, a resident of Tucson, Arizona, shared a clip of the troubling note posted by a store on the city's south side. The sign said, "No walkers allowed[.] Must arrive in vehicle to enter store. We have the right to refuse service to anyone. Thank you."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

One viewer pointed out that the store is connected to a gas station, which might explain why they'd want to ban people who aren't buying gas.

Still, it doesn't make much business sense to ban walk-ins, considering that gas station stores make most of their profits from in-store items, not fuel sales.

But what's more concerning is how this sign highlights extreme car culture in the United States. Many viewers saw the sign as symbolic of a society built entirely around cars, where not owning one limits your basic freedom.

It also struck a nerve, underscoring how the conveniences car owners enjoy often come at the expense of pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit users — harmful pollution, less walkable spaces, and environments that feel unsafe for those who don't drive.

On a broader scale, this also sets back the transition to cleaner transportation. A typical car produces over 10,000 pounds of heat-trapping gases every year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

When companies grant more privileges to car owners, it encourages more car use and adds to the already hefty 16% of global pollution caused by transportation, as Our World in Data noted.

Aside from this, other questionable store practices, like throwing out leftover food at closing time, emphasize the need for people to take local action and push for fairer, more eco-friendly policies that don't leave anyone behind.

Reactions from other Redditors ranged from anger to ridicule to sarcasm. Many users saw the store's policy as a perfect example of America's car dependency and anti-homeless attitudes.

"Is this even legal?!?" asked one viewer.

"This is car-brained, discriminatory, and bad for business all in one," commented another.

