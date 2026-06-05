Washington Post weather team breaks away after 18 years and relaunches on its own

The Washington Post's longtime weather operation is returning to its independent roots.

According to a statement by the Capital Weather Gang, after 18 years with the Post, the team has left the newspaper, adopted the shorter name Capital Weather, and relaunched on its own with a site and app.

A report from WTOP news said the move marks a full-circle moment for the team. Capital Weather began as an independent weather blog in 2004, then partnered with The Washington Post in 2008.

Even with the separation, the connection is not ending entirely. WTOP reported that Capital Weather plans to continue contributing to the Post during major weather events.

In a farewell message, the team thanked the newspaper for helping it grow from a small digital outlet into a much larger weather community.

"Most of all, we want to thank you — our readers," they said in their statement, "Since 2008, your questions, comments, storm reports, photos and enthusiasm have helped shape Capital Weather into a uniquely interactive community. We will continue serving the D.C. region with trusted forecasts, timely updates, and a passion for weather and climate."

Capital Weather's next chapter is centered on independence. By launching its own site and app, the team is creating a more direct way for readers to access forecasts, alerts, and weather analysis without relying entirely on a larger media platform.

Capital Weather said it is "deeply grateful to The Post for believing in local weather journalism and helping us grow from a small blog into one of the nation's leading weather communities."

The news comes as The Post navigates a sweeping restructuring and layoffs that have reduced its workforce by roughly 30%, including the elimination of more than 300 newsroom positions.

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