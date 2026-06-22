Overtourism is not stopping Canadians from dream trips, but 93% are reworking 2026 plans

Within that group, 39% identified crowding and a less enjoyable experience as their main concern.

Canadians are not falling out of love with big-ticket vacations — they are simply becoming more strategic about how they take them.

Rather than giving up on bucket-list travel, respondents in a new survey said overtourism is changing when they travel, where they go, and how they spend their money once they arrive.

What's happening?

PAX News reported that according to YouGov polling for Flight Centre Canada, 93% of Canadians aware of overtourism expect it to shape their 2026 travel plans.

Booking trends suggest interest in headline destinations remains strong. PAX reported that Japan is this summer's standout destination, with Flight Centre Canada bookings almost 52% higher than a year ago. Italy and Ireland are each up 15%, while Greece and Switzerland are up around 11%, and Spain is up more than 8%.

PAX said 49% of Canadians are somewhat or very familiar with overtourism. Within that group, 39% identified crowding and a less enjoyable experience as their main concern. Across the full survey, 94% said travelers should be mindful of the destinations they visit, and 80% said residents' well-being should take priority, even if that means limiting tourism.

"Canadians aren't necessarily avoiding the most popular countries, but they are looking for ways to experience them differently," Ashley Harold, a travel expert at Flight Centre Canada, said in a press release, according to PAX.

Why does it matter?

Many of the changes respondents said they are making — such as traveling during the shoulder season or choosing less-crowded regions — can reduce stress, improve access to major attractions, and help travelers avoid peak pricing for flights and hotels.

Respondents also outlined several ways they plan to adjust. Some 37% are considering shorter or more local trips, 41% want to seek out less-popular destinations, and 47% plan to travel during the off-peak or shoulder season. Meanwhile, 49% said they will favor local shops, restaurants, and hotels over large chains, and the same share said they will pay closer attention to local customs, etiquette, and signage.

Heavy visitor traffic can strain infrastructure, push out local businesses, and make daily life more difficult for residents. It can also affect travelers directly when iconic destinations become so crowded that the experience no longer feels worth the cost.

Willingness to pay tourist fees also increased, rising from 57% in 2025 to 71% in 2026, PAX reported.

What can I do?

You may not need to give up on a dream destination to travel more responsibly.

Flight Centre shared several under-the-radar alternatives for popular tourist destinations, and you can look for similar swaps when planning travel.

For travelers who do visit tourism hot spots, the advice is straightforward: book local when possible, respect signage and customs, and consider the value of destination fees if they help protect the place you came to see.

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