Crypto mining company announces game-changing project that could transform industry: 'A data-driven, replicable model'

"Expands our broader efforts."

by Brianne Nemiroff
Canaan Inc.'s new proof-of-concept partnership with Bitforest Investment aims to recover heat from their Avalon computing systems.

Photo Credit: iStock

Canaan Inc., an international cryptocurrency mining company, has announced a new proof-of-concept partnership with Bitforest Investment. Over two years, the pilot program will recover heat from its Avalon computing systems and use it as a supplemental heating source for greenhouses.

The Avalon computing systems will consist of 360 units of the Avalon A1566HA-460T liquid-cooled computing servers and four liquid-cooling container modules. Instead of letting the heat go to waste or fanning it away, this energy-saving technique captures the heat in water and uses it to directly preheat the greenhouses.

"With this PoC, we are not just deploying computing equipment for one project — we hope to build a data-driven, replicable model. This program will allow us to measure, model, and scale heat recovery for agriculture in colder climates. Liquid cooling enables us to output high-temperature hot water above 75°C, making computer heat directly usable for greenhouses," Nangeng Zhang, CEO of Canaan Inc., said in a press release published by Hortidaily.

Crypto mining computers run 24 hours a day, constantly trying to solve math problems as quickly as possible. With all the electricity running through these computers, it's impossible not to generate heat waste. For every megawatt used, it produces a megawatt of heat. 

This PoC could encourage practical energy recycling across industries. With new AI data centers popping up and consuming exorbitant amounts of energy, they can instead preserve millions of megawatts and transfer them back to their nearby farms and communities, saving on electricity, cutting pollution, and lowering energy costs for everyone involved. Given that some regions have now implemented carbon pricing, this could greatly reduce a farmer's annual overheads.

Canaan's Avalon computing system is designed to deliver up to 1 million tons of hot water every year. If this project can reduce energy use across industries, it may enable more industries to integrate more technology and make their businesses more efficient.

"The PoC expands our broader efforts to rethink how computing infrastructure can enhance energy sustainability for households, businesses, and industrial partners," Zhang added.

