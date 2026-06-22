Years of fires, smoke, and soot push New Jersey neighbors into class action against scrapyard

More than 100 families were displaced during the fire.

In Camden, New Jersey, residents say years of fires, smoke, soot, and foul odors from a nearby scrapyard have made everyday life at home feel unsafe and unhealthy.

The proposed federal class action lawsuit was brought by three neighbors who want EMR Advanced Recycling, the owners behind the scrapyard, to be held responsible for impacts they say extend to roughly 4,000 nearby households.

At the heart of the case are allegations that pollution from the company's scrap metal operation has affected surrounding blocks for years, leaving families to deal with poor air quality, grime, and recurring fire-related emergencies.

What happened?

According to a report from The Jersey Vindicator, Camden residents Sandra Wiles, Celestine Wallace, and Deandra Smith sued EMR Advanced Recycling in federal court over alleged conditions connected to the company's Camden scrap metal facilities.

The complaint describes EMR's hammermill shredder, used to process scrap metal such as cars, appliances, and batteries, as releasing dust, soot, smoke, debris, and strong odors into nearby residential areas.

Plaintiffs contend the emissions may contain hazardous substances, including lead, mercury, cadmium, and zinc.

"The noxious emissions are continuing," the lawsuit states.

The Jersey Vindicator reports that the lawsuit also cites a history of fires in the area, one of which sent black smoke that could be seen from miles away. According to the filing, more than 100 families were displaced during the fire.

Camden city officials suspended EMR's junkyard license for its shredder facility after another fire, citing at least 12 additional fires on the property over the past five years, The Jersey Vindicator noted.

Beyond the broader allegations, the filing details how residents say their routines have been affected. Wiles, who has asthma, said the air was so poor that she could not open windows or use air conditioning and had to stay with family at times.

State regulators also issued several notices of violation in 2020 and 2021 over permit issues, waste storage, and inadequate firefighting equipment, and EMR later paid close to $100,000 as part of a 2023 settlement.

The lawsuit asks for damages tied to reduced property values, cleaning costs, evacuation expenses, and loss of use and enjoyment of the residents' homes.

What's being done?

Camden and New Jersey officials have already taken several steps in response to the alleged conditions.

After the 2025 fire, EMR entered into an agreement with the city to invest millions in fire prevention, reimburse the city for damaged firefighting equipment, contribute to community groups, and stop operations at its South Sixth Street scrapyard, The Jersey Vindicator reported.

In early 2026, the New Jersey attorney general and Department of Environmental Protection also sued EMR, alleging that recurring fires, smoke, and air pollution from several facilities created a public nuisance.

The resident-led lawsuit focuses on how those alleged failures affected people living nearby.

The residents' attorneys want court orders requiring EMR to limit emissions and prevent future pollution.

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