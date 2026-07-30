California woman claimed rescue charity, then 14 dogs were found caged in her hot car

After the body was recovered, a necropsy determined that heat stroke caused the death.

A California animal cruelty case involving dozens of dogs has prompted outrage after authorities said a woman who presented herself as running a rescue charity kept animals inside a locked vehicle during the summer heat.

What happened?

According to KTLA, Newport Beach police discovered 14 dogs, 13 of which were puppies, in a locked vehicle on July 4.

Authorities said the animals were confined to crates or carriers and were in "extremely unsanitary conditions," including being surrounded by feces and without any access to water. Authorities also said some of the dogs were showing signs of heat distress.

The 13 puppies had intestinal parasites, and prosecutors have now said a 6-week-old Golden Retriever puppy was later euthanized because the infestations were severe and untreated.

Making matters more disturbing, the woman charged in the incident, Priscilla Martin, was also allegedly filmed dragging a deceased dog from her car before dumping it into some bushes, per KTLA. After the body was recovered, a necropsy determined that heat stroke caused the death.

While Martin claimed to run the K9 Paws Rescue Inc. nonprofit, prosecutors have said that the state's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers had no record of it.

Martin has since pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of animal cruelty by a caretaker, 11 misdemeanor animal cruelty counts, and one misdemeanor count involving the disposal of a dead animal's carcass. If convicted, she could face over 15 years in prison.

Why is this concerning?

Cars heat up quickly, and animals can suffer or die within minutes when ventilation and water are unavailable.

Summer heat can turn a parked vehicle into a deadly space, even when outside temperatures do not seem extreme. Dogs, especially puppies and already stressed animals, are particularly vulnerable to overheating.

Legitimate animal rescue groups often depend on donations and public goodwill to save pets from neglect and abandonment. Allegations like these can make it harder for ethical organizations to continue that work.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.