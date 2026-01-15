New report blows the lid off alarming behind-the-scenes industry practice: 'Effectively a loophole'

The state has long been a testing ground for environmental policy nationwide.

A new state report reveals that most plastics in California are barely being recycled at all, with many types reaching rates below 10%, the Los Angeles Times reported.

What's happening?

Yogurt cups, butter spread containers, and microwave-safe trays made from polypropylene (No. 5 plastic) are being recycled at just 2%. Tinted bottles for shampoo and laundry soap sit at only 5%.

Even plastics that are marketed as highly recyclable aren't faring much better. Clear medication bottles and rigid water bottles are only hitting 16%. The highest rate for any plastic topped out at 23%.

Making matters worse, CalRecycle, the agency that oversees California's recycling programs, just withdrew proposed rules to finalize SB 54, a law aimed at making most California packaging either recyclable or able to break down naturally. The proposed rules had faced criticism for being too favorable to packaging companies.

The regulations "would have gone beyond CalRecycle's authority by creating a sweeping categorical exclusion for food and agricultural packaging — effectively a loophole that would have allowed producers to continue putting vast amounts of plastic packaging into the marketplace, completely undermining SB 54's goals and success," said Anja Brandon, director of plastics policy for the Ocean Conservancy, per the Times.

Why are California's plastic recycling efforts concerning?

These statistics matter outside of California's borders. The state has long been a testing ground for environmental policy nationwide. If recycling isn't working there, it raises questions about whether it's working anywhere.

Plastic pollution threatens global ecosystems and human health. Discarded plastics have flooded rivers and oceans, harming marine animals and entering food chains. In 2023 alone, California had nearly 3 million tons of disposable plastic enter the market.

When recycling systems fail, more of this material ends up in landfills, incinerators, or the environment.

What's being done about California's plastic recycling efforts?

CalRecycle said it pulled back the proposed rules to improve them and will open a public comment period soon. Advocates are watching closely to see whether the revised regulations close loopholes rather than create new ones.

If you want to make a difference, start by cutting back on disposable plastics altogether. Bring reusable bags to the supermarket, choose products with minimal packaging, and opt for refillable containers when possible.

You can also contact your state legislators to voice your support for stronger recycling and packaging laws in your region.

