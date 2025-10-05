Officials take action on dangerous health hazard lurking in common household products: 'Long overdue'

If a new bill is signed into law, California will be the next state in the nation to ban "forever chemicals" in consumer products for sale.

As the Environmental Working Group reported, Senate Bill 683 would ban the sale and distribution of consumer goods that contain PFAS. The California legislature has already approved the bill.

Gov. Gavin Newsom would need to sign the bill for it to become state law. He has until Oct. 12 to approve the bill and further the state's protections against toxic chemicals in food and consumer goods.

The PFAS ban on consumer goods in California would impact a wide range of products for sale, including food packaging, cookware, ski wax, and dental floss.

This proposed ban is a step in a positive direction toward improved public health and a cleaner, safer environment for everyone.

PFAS used in water-resistant treatments and nonstick pan coatings can be absorbed through human skin and leached into food consumed. There have been many studies conducted showing that PFAS are linked to cancer, immune system harm, and risks to fetal development.

PFAS are practically inescapable in our world today and are found everywhere from human blood to soil and groundwater.

California has already restricted the use of PFAS in cosmetics, paper-based food packages, menstrual products, children's items, firefighting foam, and textiles. Meanwhile, other states, such as Minnesota, Colorado, and Connecticut, have already approved PFAS bans in cleaners, cookware, and other consumer goods.

"No one should be exposed to toxic PFAS just from cooking dinner or cleaning their home," said Susan Little, the Environmental Working Group's California legislative director. "This bill is a long overdue step toward protecting Californians from unnecessary exposure to 'forever chemicals' in everyday products."

Regardless of where you live, you can take steps to reduce your personal exposure to PFAS.

For example, you can avoid plastic grocery shopping bags and reuse containers and packaging to live a more sustainable life. Fortunately, there are many plastic-free options for products that you use every day, allowing you to switch and reduce your exposure to dangerous "forever chemicals."

"Six other states have already taken this commonsense step," the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District wrote in a Facebook post. "California — contact Governor Newsom and urge him to sign this bill into law."

"Because California is the world's fourth-largest economy, its consumer protection laws often shape national markets," Robin's Special World News Reports shared in a Facebook post. "Experts say manufacturers may remove PFAS from all their products rather than produce separate lines for California, potentially creating a de facto nationwide standard."

