Crypto entrepreneur admits role in violent kidnapping plot tied to $245 million Bitcoin theft

Prosecutors want lengthy prison sentences for those involved in this incident.

Adam Iza, a California crypto entrepreneur, has admitted taking part in a violent kidnapping scheme tied to a Bitcoin theft.

What happened?

Federal investigators say a theft that began online ultimately spilled into a violent attack on the side of the road.

According to Fortune in a report shared with the Associated Press, Iza, 25, lived in Bel Air, referred to himself as "The Godfather," and pleaded guilty in a robbery-conspiracy case after prosecutors said he helped target the parents of a young man linked to a $245 million Bitcoin heist.

Authorities say that in August 2024, Sushil and Radhika Chetal were near Danbury High School in Connecticut when assailants rammed their Lamborghini SUV from behind, pulled them out in daylight, struck Sushil Chetal with a baseball bat, and shoved both parents into a van.

Bystanders — among them an off-duty FBI agent — alerted police, who soon caught up with the suspects. During the pursuit, the van crashed, and the six men from Florida were later taken into custody.

All six have since pleaded guilty in the kidnapping case, Fortune reported.

Investigators later connected the assault to the couple's son, Veer Chetal, who had already pleaded guilty in a separate case involving 4,100 stolen Bitcoins worth about $245 million at the time.

Prosecutors contend that Iza and others sought access to some of that stolen cryptocurrency by holding the parents hostage.

Why does it matter?

Although cryptocurrency can speed up transactions, the sector has also drawn scammers, extortionists, and organized criminal operations. That same speed can also make stolen funds much harder to recover, and certain cryptocurrency transfers may be irreversible.

Bitcoin, in particular, has been criticized both for fraud concerns and for the large amount of energy it consumes.

Cases like this suggest some criminals will turn to threats and physical violence when they think digital assets can be quickly turned into cash.

What's being done?

Prosecutors want lengthy prison sentences for those involved in this incident.

In the Connecticut robbery-conspiracy case, prosecutors are recommending at least 14 years for Iza, according to Fortune. He is also awaiting sentencing in California after pleading guilty to wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy against rights.

Authorities say the California case pointed to a broader pattern of conduct: prosecutors alleged that Iza used off-duty sheriff's deputies as enforcers, spent about $100,000 per month on private security, and admitted to stealing more than $37 million by fraudulently accessing Meta business manager accounts and related credit lines.

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