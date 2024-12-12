Voters approve $10 billion measure to address critical ongoing challenge: 'A powerful signal'

California just moved toward a cleaner, safer future by approving a $10 billion environmental bond measure, marking the largest climate investment in state history.

The newly passed proposition, known as the Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness, and Clean Air Bond Act of 2024, will fund crucial environmental projects across the state, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The measure dedicates $3.8 billion to water projects, including improvements to drinking water systems, water recycling initiatives, and flood control measures that will help keep communities safe.

This bold investment tackles multiple environmental challenges at once, with $1.5 billion going toward wildfire protection and $1.2 billion dedicated to safeguarding the coast from rising seas. The remaining funds will create new parks, protect wildlife habitats, fight air pollution, address extreme heat, and support sustainable farming that benefits both farmers and the environment.

For California residents, this means cleaner drinking water, better protection from natural disasters, and more green spaces to enjoy with family and friends. The measure will make communities more resilient while creating new jobs in sustainable industries. Though the bonds will cost taxpayers about $400 million annually over 40 years, these strategic investments will prevent costly disasters and protect valuable infrastructure.

Environmental organizations, labor unions, and water agencies have championed the measure as essential for California's future.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"We are inspired and grateful to see voters back the largest climate and natural resources bond in state history," said Liz Forsburg Pardi, California policy director at the Nature Conservancy. "Voters sent a powerful signal that climate resilience is a priority."

The proposition emerged after state budget cuts threatened to derail planned environmental projects. Instead of letting these initiatives fall by the wayside, California voters chose to invest in solutions that will help both current and future generations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.