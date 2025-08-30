Residents outraged as officials give go-ahead for shocking plan at local lake: 'It's disheartening'

Residents of Caledon, Ontario, Canada, are feeling frustrated by the alleged actions of their mayor, who is allowing waste to be dumped into a recently rehabilitated lake.

According to a report from the Pointer, residents have raised their concerns to Caledon Mayor Annette Groves after she put forth a motion to allow for the dumping, which was also approved by a majority of the council.

The residents of the town are concerned that the groundwater-connected lake will become contaminated by the construction waste, destroying the aquatic habitat and exposing neighbors and farmers to risks to their well water, as well as undue noise.

It would also threaten wildlife in the area, including once-endangered Trumpeter Swans and a variety of turtles.

"We've been doing everything we can to mitigate habitat loss and road casualties — because all the turtles here are species at risk … it's disheartening and frustrating," Michele Blanchard, a volunteer with Headwaters Turtle Protectors, told the Pointer.

Groves' motion instructed the town's director of engineering to enter into an agreement with "prominent developer" Nick Cortellucci of the Cortel Group, who, by Groves' own admission, contributed $25,000 to her Mayor's Ball Gala.

The outlet reported that adding to the frustration is that the Credit Valley Conservation organization had expressed interest in buying the property before it was sold to Cortellucci.

There has also been heavy questioning about whether or not the motion is in line with town bylaws regarding zoning and other regulations for making these kinds of decisions.

But residents are doing their best to fight back, speaking out at the July meeting where they pressed Groves and others for answers to questions about the health and safety of the motion, despite being told questions wouldn't necessarily be allowed.

A group, Democracy Caledon, is also stepping in to help protect the area. According to the Pointer, the group has already filed legal challenges over development plans for subdivisions that would be environmentally damaging.

"This pit is in the Greenbelt, within protected countryside, and this is how they're treating it," Debbie Crandall of Democracy Caledon told the Pointer. "It's time for a change."

