Officials give green light to major project that will transform electric grid: 'Building a bridge between continents'

Taiwan will soon get a major boost in renewable energy with an offshore wind farm that will power hundreds of thousands of homes, reported Renewable Energy Magazine.

The project is the result of a partnership between Denmark-based Cadeler and Synera Renewable Energy, a Taipei-based developer, to install turbines for the Formosa 4 wind farm.

Once complete, the farm will reportedly generate nearly 500 megawatts of renewable energy. That will help lower household energy costs over time, strengthen the electrical grid, and reduce the country's dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Offshore wind farms like this also create local jobs during construction and long-term operation while cutting air pollution that harms health.

"This milestone project further anchors Cadeler's strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific region," said Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup.

He added that the company is "bringing best-in-class technology to Taiwan's shores, building a bridge between continents and the infrastructure for a cleaner tomorrow."

Large-scale offshore wind farms are one of the fastest ways for communities to expand access to clean, affordable energy.

Similar projects in Europe and the United States have already helped households save money, supported energy independence, and reduced pollution. Other offshore wind projects show how clean power can stabilize grids and support healthier communities.

These benefits extend beyond offshore wind. Solar installations and community energy programs are also transforming how families power their homes, making clean energy cheaper and more accessible than ever before.

