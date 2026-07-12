BYD is off to a strong start to 2026 in Britain.

The Chinese auto brand said it recorded 37,995 vehicle registrations in the first half of the year, a 95% increase over the same period in 2025, as reported by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International. It also signaled that three additional models are headed for the U.K.

What happened?

Figures released by BYD in a press release show the automaker holding an 8.74% year-to-date slice of the U.K. market for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids combined. The company added that June registrations reached 6,242 vehicles, representing 2.93% of the broader British auto market.

"It's been a good first half of the year for BYD," Steve Beattie, deputy country manager at BYD UK, said in the release. "We're going into the second half determined to do even better."

In BYD's U.K. lineup, the SEAL U DM-i continues to lead sales and, the company said, remains the country's best-selling plug-in hybrid.

BYD also linked growing interest in its plug-in hybrid offerings to the arrivals of the SEALION 5 DM-i and the ATTO 2 DM-i, a compact SUV with a starting price of GBP26,995.

The company said the updated SEAL saloon now stands as its best-selling battery-electric model in the U.K. BYD also indicated that the SHARK pick-up, Ti 7 seven-seat SUV, and DOLPHIN G supermini are all slated to arrive with its Super Hybrid with DM technology.

Why does it matter?

More competition in the plug-in market can mean better prices, a wider range of body styles, and more choices between fully electric vehicles and hybrids that can still reduce fuel consumption.

Battery-electric vehicles can also save owners money on fuel costs and routine maintenance, since they have fewer moving parts and do not require services such as oil changes.

A compact plug-in SUV starting below GBP 27,000 (~$36,186 USD) could make electrified driving more accessible for households looking to cut trips to the pump without paying luxury-car prices.

Buying an electric vehicle can lower everyday driving costs, and home charging can make the transition more convenient for people with off-street parking.

Charging an EV at home often costs half as much as using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging is slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, making overnight charging far more convenient.

What's being done?

BYD's next move appears to be expansion on two fronts through more retail sites and more models. That combination could help the brand reach shoppers looking for anything from a small city car to a family SUV or utility vehicle, while also giving buyers more opportunities to compare battery-electric and plug-in hybrid options in person.

BYD expressed excitement about the rest of the year.

"Not only will we have even more retailer sites opening, but we'll soon have three new cars too, which I'm so excited about bringing to market," Beattie said in the release.

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