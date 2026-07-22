Facebook post exposes BYD model-year mix-up, sparks $60 million refund push in Australia

The used-car market may still value a 2025 model differently from a 2026 one.

A Facebook post from one frustrated car buyer appears to have snowballed into a major headache for electric-vehicle-maker BYD after customers said they were sold vehicles described as 2026 models that were actually from the 2025 model year.

The resulting uproar has prompted the EV maker to expand its response into a refund-and-compensation effort that could reportedly cost as much as AU$60 million.

What happened?

As described by EV commentator Sam Evans on The Electric Viking, the issue first gained momentum when a customer posted on Facebook that they were "considering a class action" and urged others to "join my class action."

According to Evans, as awareness of the issue grew, so did the scope of the problem, which apparently has affected more than 1,200 buyers in Australia.

Those customers had bought BYD models such as the Atto 3, Sealion 6, and Shark pickup believing they were 2026 vehicles, but the cars were later identified as 2025 builds.

Evans said on The Electric Viking that BYD attributed the issue to an administrative error involving factory departure dates being recorded instead of build dates, with Paul Ellis, BYD's public relations boss, claiming that there was "no deceit involved here."

BYD initially offered affected buyers $1,100 in compensation. However, that offer failed to satisfy many of those impacted.

Why does it matter?

While it might not seem like much, a one-year gap in model year can have a large impact on available features, resale value, and trade-in pricing.

Even if the vehicles are mechanically alike, the used-car market may still value a 2025 model differently from a 2026 one. As one commenter wrote in response to Evans' video, "Cars aren't food with expiration dates," but a paper difference can still affect what future buyers are willing to pay.

The snafu could have an impact far beyond just BYD. Poor record-keeping practices or the appearance of deception can undermine trust in the fast-growing EV market more broadly.

The situation also serves as a reminder that misleading marketing can show up across many industries. Readers looking to spot red flags in sustainability-related claims can check out the TCD Guide's page on greenwashing.

What's being done?

In response to the customer outrage, BYD has since expanded on its attempt to make things right with affected customers.

As Evans explained on The Electric Viking, buyers can now choose among three options: keep the car and take the original AU$1,100 payment, swap it for a 2026 build on the same purchase terms, or return the vehicle for a full refund.

With 1,265 customers impacted, refunds on a large portion of those sales could quickly push the bill into the tens of millions of Australian dollars.

Regardless of what option affected buyers choose, what began with a Facebook post from a buyer who said they were "considering a class action" has turned into a costly and brand-tarnishing public dispute for BYD.

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