BYD has unveiled its global flagship SUV, the Atto 8, marking a big step in the automaker's international expansion.

The new model, which debuted at the Tashkent International Auto Show in Uzbekistan, is a version of China's Tang L, a seven-seat SUV known for its enormous power and long range.

Car News China reported the Atto 8 will arrive in global markets with a plug-in hybrid system delivering a combined 400 kilowatts (536 horsepower) from two electric motors.

It can reach 62 mph in just 4.3 seconds, and thanks to a 35.62 kilowatt-hour battery, it can travel up to 93 miles before the gas engine is needed. For longer trips, the hybrid system provides a total driving range of over 621 miles.

An all-electric version is expected to enter global markets, offering up to 1,086 hp and as much as 416 miles of range, depending on configuration.

The Atto 8 also arrives when many drivers are considering whether to make their next car an EV, especially with unpredictable gas prices and more cities transitioning to cleaner energy.

EVs are appealing for their long-term savings — from lower maintenance (no oil changes, spark-plug replacements, etc.) to fuel savings. Plus, they're quieter and emit no tailpipe pollution, meaning more peaceful, cleaner streets for everyone.

Charging at home can also slash costs. Powering an EV from a home outlet or Level 2 charger is cheaper than relying on public fast chargers, often saving drivers hundreds of dollars each year. Homeowners interested in a Level 2 charger can get free, instant estimates through Qmerit, which connects drivers with vetted electricians for safe and reliable setup.

Charging with home solar can stretch the savings even further. If you're interested, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you compare bids from vetted installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on solar installation. Platforms like EnergySage also make it easy to compare quotes.

Reactions have been mixed.

One reader commented on the article: "1000 hp. I think it's time to regulate. I have 514 and it's way more than what I need."

A Reddit user noted its fast-charging, saying: "If you can't slow charge at home or at work, a 5 minute charge-up is useful. It is the gas car model of having to go to a station to refill."

Another user added: "Nice. That is the 1 MW charging car! 6% to 70% in 6 minutes!"

