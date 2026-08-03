Landowners push back on 18-story towers planned across Texas ranches

Residents are pointing out that this could mean significant land acquisitions.

Texas residents are growing more concerned about a potential transmission line project that could run across their county.

After hours of testimony at the Capitol on July 29, landowners made clear they do not see the project as some far-off infrastructure upgrade. Instead, they view it as an immediate threat to their homes, land, and property rights.

What's happening?

The proposal in question is over a state transmission project that would run a 765 kV transmission line across Burnet County, Texas. The lines would include 18-story steel towers every 1,000 feet and 200- to 300-foot easements, which would connect Bell and Schleicher counties in West Texas.

But since the lines would have to cross Burnet County, residents are pointing out that this could mean significant land acquisitions, as well as potentially "cultural, financial, ecological, and health impacts for many residents," DailyTrib reported.

State officials say electricity demand in the Permian Basin may grow from 11 gigawatts today to 27 gigawatts by 2038. The transmission proposal traces back to House Bill 5066, passed by Texas lawmakers in 2023, which directed the Public Utility Commission of Texas to strengthen the grid and move power toward West Texas, according to DailyTrib.

Why does it matter?

Residents are pushing back not only on the scale of the project but also on who would be forced to absorb its costs.

A rural area known for family land, ranches, and natural beauty could be required to give up large sections of property for infrastructure tied to industrial growth elsewhere. The ERCOT study behind the proposal projected major new electricity demand from cryptocurrency operations, green hydrogen projects, data centers, and other industrial users.

What's being done?

Residents and representatives spent hours speaking to the Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce on July 29, arguing against the proposal.

If approved, the proposal would send Texas' highest-voltage transmission lines for hundreds of miles, crossing land from Bell County to Schleicher County as part of an effort to direct more electricity toward the Permian Basin, DailyTrib reported.

Because the Public Utility Commission of Texas is expected to make a decision, opponents are asking for more time. DailyTrib reported that Beierle, Burnet County residents, and dozens of Texas legislators want the commission to wait until the 2027 legislative session before acting.

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