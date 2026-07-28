Buick is making another push into China's fast-moving EV market with a new sedan targeting two of the biggest concerns for potential buyers: range and charging speed.

According to CnEVPost, the new Electra L7 BEV promises more than 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range and the ability to add 280 miles (450 kilometers) in just 10 minutes, positioning it as one of Buick's most ambitious battery-electric launches yet.

What's happening?

Early buyers in China can now reserve the Electra L7 BEV, with Buick opening orders Friday. The company still has not shared pricing, but CnEVPost reported that customers who place a 1,000 yuan deposit by Aug. 19 will get 6,000 yuan taken off the final purchase price.

CATL-supplied lithium iron phosphate batteries, an 800-volt platform, and standard 6C ultra-fast charging are all part of the package, and Buick says every trim will deliver more than 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range. The sedan is the all-electric version of the Electra L7 extended-range model Buick launched in China last September.

Inside, the car features a Qualcomm-powered cabin, while its chassis system can preview the road ahead, and its driver-assistance functions were developed with autonomous-driving startup Momenta. Buick says the mid-to-large sedan uses a single 282-kilowatt motor — equal to 378 horsepower — and can reach a top speed of 137 miles per hour (220 kilometers per hour).

Why does it matter?

Longer-range batteries and faster charging address two of the main sticking points for EV buyers. EVs also eliminate tailpipe emissions and can reduce fuel and routine maintenance costs because they have fewer moving parts than gas-powered vehicles.

Competition among automakers on batteries, charging speeds, and range can lead to better features and more pressure on prices. Buick's latest move in China reflects how quickly the global EV market is changing and how legacy automakers are working to keep pace.

What can I do?

For many households, an EV paired with home charging can cover nearly all daily transportation needs while reducing trips to the gas station and cutting regular service needs such as oil changes.

Basic Level 1 charging at home tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, which can make EV ownership far more convenient.

Battery type, fast-charging capability, warranty coverage, and available incentives can vary widely between models. Buick is clearly betting that speed and convenience will win over shoppers, even describing the Electra L7 BEV's 800-volt platform as the "safest in the industry" — the kind of promise designed to make EV ownership feel easier, not riskier.

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