Airline revokes controversial new benefit after facing backlash online: 'This was an oversight'

One airline is flying straight into the storm of public criticism after its internal practices were found to contradict corporate sustainability claims.

What's happening?

The Times reported that British Airways canceled a new employee benefits program with Platoon Aviation that would allow staff to go on discounted private jet trips. It was launched three days before the company announced it would become the U.K.'s biggest buyer of services that help remove harmful carbon dioxide from the air, spending £9 million.

Insiders in the company called out the contradiction, as private jets are highly pollutive and release a lot more carbon into the air. In fact, private jets cause up to 14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial flights and 50 times more pollution than trains. Most British Airways staff believed this perk was just to distract from pay cuts and longer hours.

"This was an oversight and we're removing it as an offer for our colleagues," a spokesman told The Times.

Why are British Airways' actions important?

This airline policy is important because it calls attention to a company practice called greenwashing. Greenwashing is an advertising tactic where companies or institutions make false or exaggerated claims about how environmentally friendly they are.

Unfortunately, greenwashing can take a lot of different forms, even in the travel industry. For instance, while some airlines are working on using sustainable aviation fuel, which is made from plant or animal materials instead of fossil fuels, the true eco-friendliness of these fuels can be difficult to assess.

Critics argue that the concept of SAF can sometimes be used as a form of greenwashing if the airlines do not fully disclose the environmental impacts or continue to expand air travel, which results in more pollution.

What's being done about greenwashing?

Greenwashing can mislead consumers who want to make better choices, making them believe they are supporting sustainable practices when they might not be. Fortunately, there are many ways to combat it.

Legislatively, the European Union has drafted new rules suggesting that companies may soon have to rigorously verify claims like "carbon neutral" or "containing recycled materials," and penalties could be imposed if they break these rules. These efforts are part of a broader movement to ensure that businesses are held accountable for their environmental claims, creating a more level playing field for companies genuinely committed to sustainability.

As consumers, we can also play a role by educating ourselves about greenwashing and making informed choices to support truly green brands. This ensures that nobody gets tricked by false claims and can be more confident in their sustainability decision-making.

