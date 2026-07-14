Members are expected to lose about £2 million in revenue during the summer.

At the height of the year's best solar conditions, Britain's largest community-run solar farm has been taken offline for the whole summer.

For thousands of people in North Devon who bought into the project, the shutdown is a significant financial blow and a stark reminder that the growth of clean energy still depends on aging grid infrastructure.

What happened?

In North Devon, Derril Water, a community-owned solar park backed by about 9,500 members, has been told not to generate electricity again until September, according to The Guardian.

Officials were worried that peak summer output from local solar installations could push the network beyond safe operating limits.

Members are expected to lose about £2 million in revenue during the summer after what the cooperative's volunteer board called an "unexpected" shutdown that was "enforced on our solar park and other generators in north Devon with no warning."

The Guardian reported that the problem involves a "super grid transformer" that the National Energy System Operator (Neso) wanted switched off so the voltage wouldn't rise too high. During very sunny periods, places with lots of rooftop solar can generate more power than the local grid is designed to absorb.

Ripple Energy created the project as a shared-ownership scheme meant to help households cut energy costs. But after construction hold-ups and the collapse of Ripple Energy in early 2025, Derril Water is now set to miss what would have been its first full summer of earnings.

Why does it matter?

The shutdown affects thousands of households and small businesses whose owners invested in the project, expecting steady returns.

The board said, "The interruption creates unexpected financial pressure and will impact our ability to pay members at least in the near-term."

The shutdown shows how bottlenecks in grid infrastructure can slow clean energy progress even when communities are ready to embrace renewable power. Solar panels may be capable of generating cheap electricity, but without the right transformers, controls, and local upgrades, that power can go unused.

The consequences extend beyond a single site. Community energy projects are often promoted as a way to make the benefits of renewable power more widely accessible, giving ordinary people a stake in the energy transition instead of reserving ownership for utilities or major investors.

What's being done?

Upgrades expected by late 2025 are now due in September, and if that timeline holds, the solar park could resume operations once the seasonal curtailment ends.

National Grid said it reduced output from some generators in the area after Neso asked that the transformer be switched off to protect system security. Neso declined to weigh in on the matter.

British policymakers have proposed giving away curtailed power for free rather than shutting down wind turbines. National Grid has also pledged a $45 billion grid overhaul to expand the network's transmission capacity.

The board said member support has largely remained strong despite the setback: "Although there has been some justified frustration, the majority of the coop's 9,500 members who have been in touch understand that the issue does not lie with the solar park, nor its management through the park's volunteer board of directors."

National Grid added, "We're now working with Neso to help provide solutions to these temporary constraints."

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