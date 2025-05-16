Global leader issues bold statement about unexpected security threat: 'Can be weaponized against us'

Britain is committed to pursuing national energy security as a clean energy champion, and the country is encouraging other governments to follow suit, Reuters reported.

During the Future of Energy Security Summit, which took place in London late last month, Britain urged countries that previously relied on Russian fuels — whose prices soared after the start of Russia's war on Ukraine in 2022 — to take back control of their energy.

"Energy security is national security," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, per Reuters.

"As long as energy can be weaponized against us, our countries and our citizens are vulnerable and exposed," said Ed Miliband, Britain's energy minister, per Reuters.

Britain's Labour Party plans to make the country a clean energy superpower and "largely decarbonise the country's electricity sector by 2030," according to Reuters. The Labour Party has ambitious plans to double the country's onshore wind projects, triple solar power projects, and quadruple offshore wind projects by 2030, according to the Labour Party's website.

On top of that, the Party plans to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS), as well as energy storage solutions to efficiently power the nation and reduce harmful gas pollution that contributes to the planet's overheating.

One notable carbon capture project, the Liverpool Bay CCS, whose carbon transport and storage system is operated by Italian energy company, Eni, is expected to generate 2,000 construction jobs worth $2.66 billion in supply chain contracts, according to Reuters.

Britain's bold strides toward a clean energy economy and energy security represent a larger, global shift away from dirty fuels and toward a more sustainable future for the planet.

For example, the Clean Energy Transition Partnership, an international coalition that aims to interrupt funding for oil and gas projects by public funds, has seen a drop in public funding for fossil fuel projects by $15 billion per year since 2021.

A global clean energy survey involving 450 senior decision makers in the energy and natural resource industry across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America revealed that 100% of respondents have a clean energy strategy.

Clean energy and sustainability are increasingly becoming core to business strategies, allowing companies to increase profits by eliminating environmentally wasteful operation procedures. These sustainability-focused businesses prove that it is possible to be prosperous while environmentally conscious.

These sustainability-focused businesses prove to be financially smart companies for individual investors and countries to back, as the long-term momentum of the clean economy is proof that clean energy is not only here to stay but is key to a sustainable future.

"Whilst we won't be turning off the taps (on oil and gas) we are going all out for our plan for change to make Britain a clean energy superpower to secure home grown energy and set a path for clean power," said British Prime Minister Starmer, per Reuters.

