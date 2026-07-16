Maryland coalition presses clean energy, utility oversight as bills spike to $1,700

"It's kind of challenging waking up every day in the morning."

Maryland residents say their power bills are becoming harder and harder to ignore — and, for some families, impossible to pay.

As monthly charges rise above $1,000 in some cases, a new coalition, Bright Future Maryland, argues that utility profits and delayed investments in clean energy are forcing households to shoulder the burden, AFRO reported.

What's happening?

According to AFRO, Bright Future Maryland launched on July 8 at Henderson-Hopkins Partnership School in Baltimore, pressing for cleaner power, tighter oversight of utilities and data centers, and stronger investment in energy-efficient homes.

The campaign is taking shape as electricity costs climb across Maryland. A mix of higher wholesale power prices, heavier demand from data centers, and extreme heat that pushes energy use up further is driving the hike.

Baltimore resident and returned citizen Tyrone Moore told AFRO that his monthly BGE bill climbed from $400 to $1,700, an increase he said has been overwhelming.

"It's kind of challenging waking up every day in the morning, worrying about if your lights are going to be turned off today," said Moore.

Montgomery County, Maryland, resident Djamilatou Bah said her Pepco bill for a 1,500-square-foot townhome reached $627 early this year after totaling $558 the previous month.

After she fell behind on payments, the utility added a $470 security deposit.

"When did utility companies become predatory? Enough is enough," Bah said.

Why are these price hikes concerning?

When customers miss payments, past-due charges can keep growing, increasing the risk of shutoffs and pushing families into choices between basic necessities.

Even as customers face rising bills, utilities continue to post major profits.

Exelon, the parent company of BGE and Pepco, recorded about $2.8 billion in net income in 2025, up 11% from $2.46 billion in 2024.

BGE has asked for a rate increase that would raise a typical residential bill by about $8 a month starting next year if state regulators approve it.

Critics say that combination — rising costs for customers alongside growing corporate earnings — reflects decisions around grid planning, power sourcing, and system expansion that affect everyday people.

What's being done?

Bright Future Maryland is urging state and local leaders to respond to immediate affordability concerns and broader energy policy issues. The coalition brings together ratepayer advocates, climate groups, and faith-based organizations seeking greater utility accountability and a faster expansion of cleaner power sources.

Ruth Ann Norton, head of Green and Healthy Home Initiative, said the coalition wants policymakers to see clean energy not only as an environmental solution but also as a way to lower costs.

"The Bright Future Maryland coalition, made up of groups working on clean energy, are coming together to ensure that every decision maker in Maryland understands the pathway to lower energy bills is through clean power," Norton said to AFRO.

Advocates are also pointing to energy-efficient housing improvements, which can help reduce monthly energy use and make homes safer during extreme heat.

"How can a great state like Maryland allow this to continue when working families like mine have to struggle and lose sleep over making decisions like keeping lights on or having food on the table? It's inadmissible," Bah said.

Norton added, "Everyone benefits from clean energy."

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