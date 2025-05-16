Officials unveil plan to fix dangerous issue with bridge at US-Mexico border: 'You just can't stand it'

After a years-long effort, a major port of entry between Mexico and the United States may indeed see a redesign that could significantly improve air quality and public health for nearby communities.

According to local outlet KTSM, the U.S. government is set to modernize the Bridge of the Americas — or BOTA — located in El Paso, Texas. Originally constructed in 1967, the current infrastructure requires an upgrade. As a part of the upgrade proposal and review process, it has been determined that commercial trucks will no longer be able to use the bridge once the project is complete.

Funded through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the effort recently overcame a delay to conclude the required environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act. El Paso Matters reported in March that the delay occurred to ensure compliance with new presidential executive orders. The "record of decision" obtained in recent weeks now concludes the NEPA process, another step in the project moving forward.

U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar of Texas, a champion of the redesign, said, "We are one step closer to delivering a transformational investment to our border region, which will lead to cleaner air and a healthier community for generations to come."

The decision to eliminate commercial trucks from the port comes in part as a result of the environmental review under NEPA as well as concerns from surrounding communities, which say they have long endured substantial air pollution from idling trucks. San Xavier resident Ricardo Leon, for example, told The Guardian in 2024 that he had developed a cough from the pollution.

"On a hot day, it's very, very irritating, annoying. You just can't stand it. Your eyes start burning, you feel it in your throat, you can taste it," he said.

Particulate matter pollution from vehicle emissions has been linked to a range of health issues, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, including cardiac conditions, asthma, and premature death in those with heart or lung disease. Commercial vehicles can cause more air pollution than passenger vehicles, and marginalized communities are disproportionately impacted by poor air quality.

El Paso-based organization Familias Unidas del Chamizal, which describes itself as "working to organize families in the Barrio Chamizal to develop a community that can defend itself," said in a statement, per KTSM, "Removing the commercial vehicles is a major benefit to the public health of the residents of the Chamizal and communities that neighbor the BOTA who will no longer be subject to the diesel contamination."

Eliminating a route for commercial trucks could cause concern about hampering trade, but the nearby Tornillo, Santa Teresa, and Zaragoza land ports of entry will still be open for this purpose. Assessments of the communities around each of these ports were included in the environmental review, or Environmental Impact Statement.

According to Land Line Media, which covers the trucking industry, construction for the upgrade "is anticipated to begin in spring 2027, with 'substantial completion' of the project expected in summer 2030."

While reducing gas-powered traffic near densely populated communities is a great way to lessen the effects of air pollution on human health, using public transportation, riding a bike, and walking are other methods of cutting back on the heat-trapping pollution driving global temperature rise and extreme weather events. Mass conversion to electric vehicles among commuters as well as commercial transport could also make a big difference going forward.

