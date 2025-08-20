Iconic food chain Bojangles is adding game-changing amenities to hundreds of locations: 'Great news'

"A new convenience that aligns with evolving customer needs."

Bojangles, a popular chicken and biscuit chain, will install electric vehicle charging stations at many of its southeastern U.S. restaurants, creating convenient spots for drivers to recharge during meals, reported Electrek.

Bojangles, in collaboration with the companies Energy and Environmental Design Services, Alyath EV, and Smart Big Box, will bring electric vehicle charging equipment to a large portion of its 800 franchises.

Installation begins toward the end of this year, with most chargers ready to use by 2026.

The North Carolina-based restaurant plans to give each participating location four or more plug-in spots. The equipment will range from slower overnight-style chargers to quick-charging DC units so drivers can choose what works for their schedules.

These plug-in spots will help drivers juice up their cars while eating, making the need for extra charging stops redundant. The setup will prove particularly helpful for road trips in the Southeast, as Bojangles operates widely throughout that region.

"Great news for EV owners in the south of USA," an Electrek reader commented. "This small change will help adoption rates and hopefully other businesses will follow suit."

The approach helps customers and Bojangles franchises alike. Drivers get convenient, dependable charging while eating, and the company receives business from more EV owners looking for charging spots on their road trips.

More charging stations mean less transportation pollution. Cleaner air leads to fewer breathing issues and health problems for neighborhoods, particularly in cities where restaurants group together.

Richard Del Valle, the company's chief information officer, explained the new change, saying, per Electrek: "Working with Alyath and Smart Big Box allows us to introduce a new convenience that aligns with evolving customer needs."

Cristiane Rosul, who runs Alyath, added that the move "not only benefits EV drivers but also positions Bojangles as a leader in the future of quick-service dining."

Electric vehicle owners save thousands each year on fuel compared to gas cars, and homeowners who combine EVs with rooftop solar can boost these savings. If you want to install solar panels to cut your charging costs, EnergySage makes comparing installer prices simple.

