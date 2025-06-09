Ski resort makes game-changing upgrade that will benefit local community: 'Setting a great example of how to run a business'

"There are lots of partners that have been involved."

Bogus Basin ski area in Idaho just finished installing 71 solar panels on its rental shop, marking a major step forward in making outdoor recreation more sustainable, reported BoiseDev.

The project will produce at least 32 megawatt-hours of energy each year.

The solar installation will offset about 70% of the building's annual energy use. That translates to cutting about 10 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, roughly the same amount produced by nearly 800 trips to the ski area.

This energy solution benefits both visitors and the environment in meaningful ways. Solar panels will help reduce energy costs for the ski area, potentially making lift tickets more affordable for people who love hitting the slopes. The project also strengthens the local electrical grid by adding clean energy capacity where needed.

The solar installation means cleaner air for everyone. Reducing reliance on dirty energy sources helps cut pollution affecting local communities and the broader atmosphere.

The project came together through impressive community collaboration. Boise-based renewable energy company Clēnera donated 210 solar panels to Bogus Basin in 2024.

Other local companies also pitched in. Sungrow provided inverters, Platt Electric supplied hardware and wiring, and EGT Solar contributed $10,000 worth of installation labor. Wells Fargo added a $10,000 grant to support the effort.

"What's cool about this, as well as our other sustainability projects, is there are lots of partners that have been involved, and that's how every project has worked — lots of folks have wanted to get involved," said Nate Collins, Bogus Basin's sustainability and stewardship coordinator.

The ski area plans to use its remaining 139 donated panels for future projects, possibly at other lodge buildings or off-grid locations that could pair well with battery storage.

"I think they're setting a great example of how to run a business and also do it sustainably and more cost effectively," said Quinn Skillin, an energy consultant with EGT Solar.

