BMW's 2027 iX3 flips the script by underpricing a similar gas model

BMW is opening U.S. reservations for its 2027 iX3 SUV, and the biggest surprise may not be the range — it may be the price.

BMW is opening up U.S. reservations for its 2027 iX3 electric SUV, and the biggest surprise may not be the range — it may be the price.

InsideEVs reported that the new electric vehicle is priced at $62,850, including destination, and comes in at about $5,000 below the comparable gas-powered BMW X3 M50 xDrive. Buyers can hold a spot with a $1,000 deposit, and deliveries are expected to begin in late September.

The dual-motor electric SUV is rated at 463 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to go from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds. As InsideEVs reported, the company has also made its EPA-estimated range official at up to 434 miles on a full charge. That top-end figure applies to the version equipped with 20-inch summer tires, while the standard 20-inch all-season setup lowers the range to 383 miles. For comparison, Tesla's Model Y Premium AWD is rated at 327 miles.

For drivers shopping for a luxury SUV, the iX3's pricing could make going electric feel less like a premium splurge and more like a practical upgrade. On paper, buyers are getting a vehicle that costs less than a similar gas BMW while also cutting out trips to the pump.

Range is another big selling point. With up to 434 miles available in the right configuration, the iX3 lands well above many electric SUVs on the market. That could help ease one of the biggest concerns among would-be EV buyers: whether the vehicle can handle road trips or long stretches between charges.

There's also the everyday-cost picture. While luxury EVs are still far from cheap, owners can often save money over time on fuel and maintenance compared to gas vehicles. And because EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, wider adoption can also help reduce air pollution and planet-warming gases.

BMW is also pairing the iX3's launch with charging tech and features aimed at making EV ownership more flexible. According to InsideEVs, the SUV uses an 800-volt platform and can accept up to 400 kilowatts through its native NACS port, which should improve fast-charging performance on compatible networks.

The iX3 can recover up to 185 miles in 10 minutes and move from 10% to 80% charge in 21 minutes. It also comes standard with a 15.4-kW AC charger, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, driver-assistance features, and bidirectional charging capability.

For households looking to squeeze more utility out of the battery, BMW is also offering additional adapters. As reported by InsideEVs, a $350 vehicle-to-home dongle can enable the SUV to supply power to a house that has already been wired for generator-style backup. A vehicle-to-load adapter for tools or appliances is listed at $195, while a DC fast-charging adapter for non-NACS stations is free.

When you add up the comparable price, low fuel and maintenance costs, reduced pollution, and benefits such as keeping vital appliances running during a power outage, it makes it pretty easy to choose the EV over the gas-powered option.

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