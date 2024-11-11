Car reviewer shares honest thoughts on BMW's new all-electric luxury vehicle: 'Mercedes should be worried'

TikTok car reviewer Forrest Jones (@forrestsautoreviews) recently shared his review of the new $180,000 all-electric BMW i7 M70. His verdict: It's a good car.

"Mercedes should be worried," Jones began his review before running through all of the car's various techy features at breakneck speed.

His favorite part was that he could open the door by simply pushing a button.

What went completely unmentioned in Jones' minute-long review was the fact that the BMW i7 M70 is a battery-electric vehicle — and that, too, is a type of progress. If EVs are to replace traditional, gas-powered cars, it is important that more people begin to see them as normal cars.

With battery technology continuing to improve and become more efficient, making ranges longer, and more EV charging infrastructure being built, it makes sense to be hopeful that a future where EVs are the standard type of car is not too far away.

That future would be one with a lot less air pollution generated by the transportation sector. One analysis from Reuters found that EVs produce less pollution in their lifetimes after being driven for just 13,500 miles, compared to a gas-powered car driven the same distance, even when you factor in the environmental costs of mining for the rare metals used in EV batteries.

Electric cars can also save consumers money in the long run on fuel costs and can be had for a big discount when you take advantage of incentives offered by the IRA (which, unfortunately, may not be around for much longer).

Forrest's TikTok followers were similarly impressed by the BMW.

"I'm a [Mercedes] fan but damn I love this car," wrote one commenter.

"Electronics is insane," wrote another.

