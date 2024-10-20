Influencer spotlights luxury features of popular electric car: 'The best driving experience in an EV'

"This is the EV that sets the standard for all EVs."

If you thought that electric vehicles and true luxury couldn't mix, one influencer is ready to change your mind.

Enobong Etteh (@booredatwork), an expert with a popular car review channel, posted his review of BMW's i7 M70. This is the luxury car maker's newest electric sedan, and Etteh had high praise for it.

"The BMW i7 M70 is the best driving experience in an EV," he captioned the video. "Luxury at its finest."

He begins his review in what he calls "the owner's corner," which is the back passenger-side seat of the car. "This is where you can kick back, relax, stretch your seats and your legs to enjoy comfortable luxury," he says, showing his legs fully extended.

And if gazing out the window isn't your preference, not to worry: The i7 M70 also has an enormous backseat display that stretches nearly the entire width of the car. Etteh explains that the seats adjust their angle in theater mode for the perfect viewing experience.

He then shows the camera how each door handle has a touchscreen embedded in it. From there, passengers can control the entertainment display, sound, lighting, and temperature features of their seat as well as premium features including built-in seat massagers and a door-closing button.

But the luxury doesn't stop in the back seat. Etteh also demonstrates the spacious display at the front of the vehicle, the generously sized trunk, and the ambient lighting strips around the car that he says are great during night or day.

Commenters were similarly awed. "That car is a game changer," one person wrote.

Another agreed, saying, "Looks dope."

While any luxury car enthusiast would be entranced by the features of this model, many people still hesitate when it comes to switching to an EV because of fears about range and charging accessibility.

Though these concerns are understandable given the relative newness of EVs, more and more chargers are being installed — approximately 1,000 new publicly accessible ones each week, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

And when it comes to mileage, the i7 M70 has excellent fuel economy. Etteh explains that it can last about 245 miles per charge. It also has an efficiency mode that can stretch the mileage to 299, though he points out that using it caps the speed at 60 mph.

Given that, any person interested in luxury car ownership, EV ownership, or the convergence of the two surely be happy with this car, he says.

"This is the EV that sets the standard for all EVs," Etteh concludes.

