New data reveals commuters are flocking to bikeshare programs: 'We've seen [it] explode in popularity, almost exponentially'

Data is showing that Bostonites are eagerly adopting a new bikeshare program called Bluebikes.

"We've seen the Bluebikes program explode in popularity, almost exponentially," Mandy Wilkens with the Boston Cyclists Union told The Boston Globe.

From 2020 to 2024, the program, which lets users pick up a bike at a designated spot for a small fee — a $60 annual membership for residents in their first year of the program and $5 for low-income people — increased its annual ridership by 2.7 million.

Still, local bike advocates told the Globe that most of the uptick occurred in the Boston city center and near major college hubs. Less dense neighborhoods with fewer Bluebikes stations, such as Roxbury and Dorchester, logged fewer trips.

A city representative told the Globe that Boston has plans to add more stations, with the ultimate goal of all citizens being within a five-minute walk from one.

According to the publication, part of the reason for the surge in Bluebikes' popularity is the addition of e-bikes, which makes this mode of transportation more accessible for people with disabilities or other mobility issues.

Just like manual bicycles, riding an e-bike to the office or school can save a ton of money on commuting expenses. According to Upway, an online marketplace specializing in e-bikes, switching out your car for an e-bike to get around could save you thousands of dollars per year.

Not to mention it's better for the environment since gas-guzzling cars spew out a variety of planet-warming and health-harming pollutants. Plus, e-bikes offer other health benefits by increasing daily exercise and outdoor time.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

If you're interested in purchasing an e-bike, Upway offers a variety of options with many models going for up to 60% off retail prices. If you're looking to upgrade, you can even sell your old e-bike to Upway.

If you're looking to save even more money, adding home solar to the equation can help reduce your e-bike's charging costs.

TCD's Solar Explorer is a great resource that can hook you up with partners that can simplify the transition and save users up to $10,000 on installation costs. It also provides details on $0-down subscription options for the technology.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.