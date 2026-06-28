New Jersey town approves sewer fee shift opponents say will hurt mom-and-pop businesses

Supporters say it makes it fairer to charge more to those who use more, rather than everyone paying from property taxes without thought to usage.

Bloomfield, New Jersey, has approved a controversial change to how sewer costs are collected. This vote is already heightening concerns about affordability, transparency, and who will ultimately bear the burden.

For some households, the shift could lower yearly costs. But for others — especially renters and small businesses — critics say it could create new financial strain.

What happened?

After months of public debate, the Bloomfield Township Council gave final approval Monday to a new sewer ordinance on a 5-2 vote, according to Patch.

Under the ordinance, sewer costs would no longer be collected through property taxes. Patch reported that the new approach uses a user-fee system with a base charge and a bill that also depends on water consumption.

Town officials say the current system places roughly 78% of the town's sewer costs on homeowners and renters, while some high-volume users and properties under tax agreements pay less than they should. Under the new structure, residents would cover closer to 37% of the total.

Township estimates cited by Patch say 98% of Bloomfield households would pay less, with the typical home's annual sewer cost falling from about $211 to around $100. Supporters say that means the change could reduce costs for most households.

However, this could result in significantly higher sewer bills for businesses. The new system would require properties covered by long-term tax agreements, including PILOTs, to pay sewer-related charges even though they don't contribute through property taxes.

Two council members voted against the measure. Council member Tracy Toler-Phillips said she is concerned the new fee will hurt "mom-and-pop small businesses" and leave many renters "completely exposed" if landlords pass the cost through in the form of higher rent. Nicholas Joanow, another member of the council, expressed the inequity of this ordinance, pointing out that it seems to be "filling a budget gap – not for the equality in terms of payment."

Why does it matter?

Sewer systems are essential public infrastructure, but the way communities pay for them can have major consequences for residents' financial stability.

Critics say putting sewer costs into a separate charge could make future increases easier, raising concerns about long-term affordability. Critics have also warned that a sewer charge separated from property taxes may no longer come with the same tax advantages.

Supporters say it makes it fairer to charge more to those who use more, rather than everyone paying from property taxes without thought to usage.

Peter Tom and former town council candidate Satenik Margaryan wrote that once the cost becomes a separate fee, "that deduction disappears entirely," and "that protection is gone" when it comes to state limits on increases.

What's being done?

Town officials say the change is intended to address mounting cost pressures.

According to Patch, Bloomfield's sewer expenses have risen more than 35% in four years and now exceed $5 million, driven in part by rates from the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission.

Mayor Jenny Mundell defended the shift by asking, "Should residential taxpayers be paying the same rate for sewer charges as the local car wash?"

The township says it will use a phased rollout, first shifting roughly $3 million of an estimated $5.15 million in sewer costs into the fee structure while keeping the remainder in property taxes.

Officials have also released a public FAQ and a sewer fee calculator so residents can estimate what their bill may look like.

The council also introduced amendments that, according to Patch, would exempt 100% disabled veterans and fully deed-restricted affordable housing from the fee, place the sewer rate in the ordinance itself, and make future rate increases subject to a public ordinance process and a vote by the mayor and council.

Council member Sarah Cruz defended the plan, stating, "It is not a new bill, it is not a new tax… you are already paying it within your taxes." But opponents remain skeptical. As Doug Grant put it, "This new fee is not about covering simple cost increases – it is a deliberate cap-evasion strategy."

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