BlackRock CEO says Americans' savings and pensions can fund a $10 trillion data center boom

"I can't afford to feed my child but sure."

A TikTok clip of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is drawing scrutiny after he suggested that Americans' savings and pension money could help finance a massive buildout of data centers in the artificial intelligence era.

What happened?

In the video, shared by More Perfect Union (@moreperfectunion), Fink frames enormous new spending as necessary if the U.S. wants to stay ahead in technology.

"The need for electrons is growing every day," he says, arguing that if the country wants to remain the leader in AI. "It's just going to require trillions of dollars of investments."

Fink also pointed to the financial system as a source of that capital.

In the clip, he says the U.S. could spend about $10 trillion on the data center economy over the next decade, with funding coming from "savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies, on and on and on."

"If we can get more and more Americans to think about growing with the United States, we will have far [more] than enough money to invest in this infrastructure," he added.

@moreperfectunion The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, says the funding needed for data center expansion will come from American's "savings accounts and pensions accounts." "If we can get more and more Americans to think about growing with the United States, we will have far [more] than enough money to invest in this infrastructure." The billionaire expects the United States to spend $10 trillion on the data center economy over the next 10 years. ♬ original sound - More Perfect Union

Why does it matter?

Fink's comments underscore how closely AI is tied to the energy grid.

Data centers power AI tools, cloud computing, and other digital services, but they also require enormous amounts of electricity — and often significant volumes of water for cooling.

That means the race to build more AI infrastructure is also a race to secure more power.

AI can help utilities better forecast demand, improve grid reliability, and optimize clean energy systems such as solar, wind, and battery storage.

At the same time, rapid data center growth can strain local grids, increase water use, add pressure to build more fossil-fuel infrastructure, and potentially push higher energy costs onto households.

AI also comes with broader concerns, including misuse, security risks, and unintended societal consequences.

The debate goes beyond tech competition with China or Wall Street investment strategy to the question of whether communities, ratepayers, and retirees will end up carrying more of the burden of powering the next phase of the AI economy.

What are people saying?

Commenters on the post were sharply skeptical of the idea.

"I can't afford to feed my child but sure," one person wrote.

Another commenter added: "I guess bank might make changes on the use of savings account. We lose they always win."

Others focused on the infrastructure itself rather than the funding plan.

One commenter wrote: "Moratoriums on AI and data centers now!!!!"

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