Shopper issues warning against manufacturers' shady practice: 'Don't let the discount trick you'

"People are still falling for it."

Many shoppers look forward to Black Friday and other holiday deals all year, not only to buy gifts for friends and family but also to stock up on expensive items at a discount.

But one shopper visited the subreddit r/Anticonsumption to warn users about a common retail trick that could end up costing them more in the long run.

"That 50% off TV you see tomorrow or on Friday is likely manufactured e-waste," the post's title declared.

In it, the user asserted that discounted electronics promoted around the holidays, such as televisions, had hidden downsides.

"Companies often manufacture specific holiday derivative models just for Black Friday," they began. "It looks like the premium version, but … you aren't getting a $500 TV for $200. You are getting a $200 TV designed to fail in 2 years."

"The reason it's so cheap is because they plan to monetize you later," they continued. "Don't let the discount trick you into buying spyware that is also future landfill."

Basically, the poster said that companies used cheaper parts to reach a certain price point — but the trade-off was that the items were likely to fail far sooner than other models.

Of course, behavior like this from companies comes with myriad consequences; not only does it cost shoppers more, but it also means broken-down products will end up in our already overcrowded landfills or even our oceans.

In the case of electronics, dangerous, improperly disposed of e-waste can leach harmful, toxic chemicals into soil or water, affecting the health of all living things.

These types of practices are, unfortunately, not limited to electronics companies. One influencer highlighted how fashion companies are routinely deceptive about the quality of their items, often spurring more purchases.

But there are ways to fight back against these infuriating actions, and it's important for consumers to educate themselves about greenwashing and similar practices. With that knowledge, consumers can support eco-friendly initiatives and buy from responsible brands.

Commenters on the original post weighed in in the comments and offered tips.

"Do the due diligence. Check model numbers and specs and check manufacturing dates on the model numbers. Stick with solid brands that come with a warranty … " one said.

Another was understandably disappointed by the practice and the continued consumption in spite of it.

"Black Friday is one of the biggest scams and people are still falling for it," they lamented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.