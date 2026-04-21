Fake bear attack on Rolls-Royce sends 3 people to jail in insurance scam

"Honestly the most impressive part is how long they thought a fake bear video would hold up under investigation."

A bizarre bear attack caught on video made waves online, but the real story had people doing a double-take.

According to the Guardian, three people in Los Angeles, California, were sentenced to serve time in jail after staging a fake animal attack on a luxury car back in 2024 and attempting to cash in on an insurance claim.

The footage appears to show a bear breaking into and rummaging around a Rolls-Royce Ghost parked near Lake Arrowhead.

However, investigators quickly realized something wasn't adding up.

"What may have looked unbelievable turned out to be exactly that," Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara stated in a California Department of Insurance press release on April 16.

In the video, the "bear" exhibited suspiciously human-like movements, clambering into the vehicle and moving awkwardly and unnaturally.

Authorities later confirmed their suspicions.

"It was clearly a human in a bear suit," a biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a separate CDI release back in November 2024.

The impostors didn't stop at one attempt, however. Investigators discovered that they had orchestrated similar fake attacks on two additional luxury vehicles.

During a search of one suspect's home, authorities found the bear costume ostensibly used in the staged scenarios.

All three individuals pleaded no contest to felony insurance fraud and were sentenced to 180 days in jail, along with more than $52,000 in restitution, according to the Guardian.

"Insurance fraud is a serious crime that drives up costs for consumers, and no scheme is too outrageous for us to investigate," Lara said in the April release.

While this case leaned into wildlife for an outlandish scheme, real human-wildlife interactions are becoming more common in some regions, as development expands into natural habitats and climate shifts disrupt ecosystems. That makes it even more important to take these encounters seriously and not muddy the waters with stunts.

Social media reactions have ranged from disbelief to humor.

"Idk how these people thought they would get away with this in this day when 1080p and 4k cameras," one commenter wrote on Reddit.

Another added, "Honestly the most impressive part is how long they thought a fake bear video would hold up under investigation."

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