Worn-out Birkenstocks get rebuilt for another decade instead of ending up in a landfill

"Everything that makes a Birkenstock worth owning was still there."

A post on r/sustainability is reminding people that beat-up sandals do not always need to be replaced.

In the Reddit post, before-and-after photos show a worn pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals was repaired with a new suede footbed, a fresh sole, and sealed cork, all while the original leather straps and structure stayed in place.

"A good pair of shoes shouldn't end up in a landfill because the sole wore out," wrote the original poster, who owns and operates a shoe repair shop. "Everything that makes a Birkenstock worth owning was still there."

Repairing a nice pair of sandals can let you keep footwear known for its support and quality and even hold on to something that has sentimental value, as the OP described.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Instead of leaving old sandals in the back of a closet because they are too worn to use but too good to throw away, repair can give them a second life and put them back into regular rotation.

There is also an environmental payoff.

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Extending the life of shoes keeps usable materials out of landfills and reduces demand for new products, which also cuts down on the resources and energy needed to make replacements.

In many cases, footwear is repaired by a skilled local cobbler or specialty repair shop, which avoids sending the shoes to the trash and starting over.

Sandals that are good candidates for repair include features such as:

Worn soles

Compressed footbeds

Dried-out cork that can be resealed

Solid structure

Local cobbler services can help breathe new life into old shoes, not just Birkenstock sandals.

Many independent shoe repair shops can resole sandals, reseal cork, replace heels, restitch leather, and take care of other common footwear fixes, and customers get refreshed products all while supporting local businesses.

Brand-direct repair programs can also offer assistance. Before replacing a favorite pair of shoes, it is worth checking the brand's website to see whether a restoration option exists. Birkenstock, for example, does offer repair services but only to select European customers because of shipping and customs restrictions.

Reddit users responded with praise for the OP's transformation and curiosity about cost.

"Love to see this," one person wrote. "What is the cost to do the repair?"

The OP responded with their pricing system, with a resole starting at $75.

"Amazing!" another commenter said.

When a quality product wears out in one area, that does not mean the whole thing is trash. Sometimes it just needs the right person to bring it back.

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