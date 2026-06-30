Washington's right-to-repair bill for cars had bipartisan backing, until automakers rewrote it

The changes could mean greater reliance on dealerships and fewer affordable options close to home.

Congress initially advanced a bipartisan plan presented as a consumer-friendly way to give Americans more freedom to repair their own vehicles. After the bill moved through committee, though, reports indicated that much of that benefit had been diluted.

For drivers already struggling with high repair costs, the changes could mean greater reliance on dealerships and fewer affordable options close to home.

What happened?

The federal bill was introduced to address the realities of modern vehicles, whose software and connected features can make independent repairs much harder than they once were. Backers said existing protections needed to be updated for an era in which cars are increasingly tied to internet-based systems.

According to Transport Evolved, the legislation was heavily revised after its bipartisan rollout in both chambers and before it passed committee. The result, the outlet reported, was a measure that moved away from helping car owners and independent shops, leaving consumers with weaker protections while giving automakers stronger safeguards.

The bill was originally intended to curb car companies' ability to channel repair work into franchised dealer networks, while ensuring that owners and local mechanics could access the parts, tools, and information required to fix vehicles.

The committee version, by contrast, appears to leave consumers with fewer meaningful rights and less power to enforce them.

Why does it matter?

For many households, a car is a necessity. It is how people get to work, bring children to school, attend medical appointments, and buy groceries. When repairs can only be performed by a dealership, costs can rise and wait times can stretch even longer, particularly in rural areas and smaller communities.

That dynamic can also hurt independent repair shops. Local garages often offer lower-cost service and help keep money circulating within a community, but they need access to the tools, parts, and information required to complete repairs in order to compete. If those barriers remain in place, small businesses can lose customers while drivers lose valuable choice.

There is also an environmental angle. Keeping vehicles safely on the road longer can reduce pressure to replace them prematurely, helping avoid the energy use, raw materials, and pollution tied to manufacturing new cars. Policies that restrict repairs can slow that progress.

The debate also points to a broader shift across consumer products: As more devices depend on software, the question of who truly controls what they own is becoming more urgent.

What's being done?

Even in a weakened state, the bill suggests that right-to-repair has moved beyond the political margins. Advocates have spent years pushing for updated repair rules, arguing that older warranty protections no longer match a market shaped by connected vehicles and proprietary software.

The fight is likely to continue through stronger federal legislation, state-level bills, or pressure from consumers and independent businesses. Automakers may have succeeded in reshaping this proposal, but they have not ended the push for repair access.

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