Global leaders discuss $200 billion proposal with long-term economic consequences: 'This could be a historic moment'

World leaders are meeting in Rome to determine how to fund the ambitious goal of halting nature loss by 2030. Proposed is a $200 billion annual investment in biodiversity conservation that could shape environmental and economic policies for decades to come.

In 2022, countries reached a breakthrough agreement — the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework — committing to stop the destruction of nature within this decade.

However, one major question remained: Who pays for it?

The first attempt to answer that question in Colombia last year resulted in the creation of the Cali Fund, which would collect payments from businesses that profit from nature's genetic resources. But broader funding plans failed to materialize, with wealthier nations hesitant to commit substantial grants or low-interest loans, especially amid global economic uncertainties.

As leaders reconvene in Rome from Feb. 25-27, there is renewed hope for progress. While major public finance pledges remain uncertain, the conference is expected to bring greater transparency on biodiversity funding — an essential step toward securing meaningful commitments.

The urgency behind this deal is hard to ignore. According to the World Wildlife Fund, global wildlife populations have plummeted by 73% since 1970. In the absence of reliable financial resources, the biodiversity crisis will only worsen, which could threaten ecosystems that support agriculture, clean water, and climate stability.

Beyond environmental benefits, investing in nature makes economic sense. Globally, populations rely on fisheries and pollinators to produce food, with some studies estimating that biodiversity loss could cost the world economy $2.7 trillion annually by 2030. Funding conservation now is not just about protecting the planet — it's about securing long-term economic resilience.

Later this year, leaders will also meet at Brazil's global climate summit, where they can form a more comprehensive approach to addressing global environmental challenges.

Oscar Soria, co-CEO of The Common Initiative, believes the moment is pivotal. "This could be a historic moment if they choose ambition," he said. "The question is whether they will fight for the future like gladiators or let this opportunity slip away."

While uncertainties remain, the push for sustainable funding solutions is growing. If countries can align on financing biodiversity, this could be a turning point in protecting the natural world — and ensuring a stable future for us all.

