Idaho braces for 350 jets a day as billionaires arrive for their annual summer camp

This would push air traffic to more than four times its usual level.

Before the so-called "summer camp for billionaires" kicked off Tuesday in Sun Valley, Idaho, an influx of hundreds of private jets descended on the small resort town.

What's happening?

According to Business Insider, Sun Valley Friedman Memorial Airport is expected to see about 300 to 350 aircraft per day during the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference, an invite-only event.

For a town with fewer than 1,800 full-time residents, this would push air traffic to more than four times its usual level.

After more than four decades, the conference has developed a reputation as a private setting for candid talks, golf, and major dealmaking. It has been tied to past media acquisitions, and this year artificial intelligence is expected to dominate the conversation, with media consolidation also likely to draw attention, according to Business Insider.

The guest list reportedly includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Fox's Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook, and other top executives from tech and media.

To prepare for the annual spike in air traffic, Sun Valley Friedman Memorial Airport has spent years refining its procedures.

"While the airport experiences a significant increase in activity, the coordination and procedures that have been developed over the years make the operation a well-oiled machine," airport director Tim Burke told Business Insider.

Burke added that the airport has room for about 100 to 125 parked business jets before reaching capacity, after which arriving aircraft must drop off passengers and park at other airports.

Why does it matter?

A sudden surge in jet traffic can bring more noise, heavier road congestion, and more air pollution concentrated in one small community.

Private jets produce far more pollution per passenger than commercial flights, and the increase in traffic adds to the environmental burden.

Business Insider also noted that attendees will discuss AI, business growth, and investment "off the record." These private decisions could shape jobs, media, and technology for billions of people.

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