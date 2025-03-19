Company poses facetious question about the future of the ultra-wealthy: 'Who is gonna stand up for these guys?'

"If we're not going to do it for the children …"

A carbon dioxide removal company highlighted the absurdity of the climate crisis with a snarky video about how the ultra-wealthy approach solving the problem. Hint: Those plans are escape fantasies.

"We've got to save our billionaires' islands. Climate change is going to wreck industries and economies, but who is going to stand up for these guys?" a man says. "... If we're not going to stand up for future generations of this planet, we have to do something for our billionaires."

The screen shows images of George Clooney, Richard Branson, and Mark Zuckerberg. Jeff Bezos and his megayacht pop up. Elon Musk gets a shout-out for owning the government but not an island — "that we know of."

"If we're not going to do it for the children, let's do it for Eric, the president's least favorite son, who probably will never own an island," the creator concludes. "But we've got to save our billionaires' islands."

The clip was posted by Climate Karen (@climate.karen), a startup that asks people to spend $1 a month to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and scale the technology.

The irreverent brand is focused on creating a bigger tent for the community of people who are concerned about the climate and being optimistic about what we can do to cut into planet-warming pollution.

Climate Karen is also informative — check out this diatribe on all the plastic in your brain. Co-founders Josh Elliott (featured in the islands video) and Aaron White are practiced in the field. Former humanitarian workers, they also worked to build carbon-neutral water brand Mananalu and were inspired by water-in-aluminum-cans brand Liquid Death.

They named the company after this "climate Karen," who shamed an electric vehicle driver for polluting the environment with fumes. In an exclusive interview with The Cool Down, Elliott and White said they want consumers to be part of the trillion-dollar carbon removal industry. Eighty cents of every $1 goes to permanent, 100% verifiable CO2 credits. The other 20 cents "makes a scene."

As Climate Karen said: "The great irony is that solving climate change offers something no escape plan can provide: universal benefit. Unlike a personal yacht or a ticket to Mars, climate solutions improve living conditions for everyone, including the billionaires themselves. There's no need to choose between saving humanity and saving yourself when the most effective approach accomplishes both simultaneously."

Supporting climate action is one of the ways you can join the movement. Check out TCD's guides to explore other steps that also save you money, protect your family, and boost your health.

