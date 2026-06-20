WhatsApp founder Jan Koum's 328-foot superyacht Moonrise is turning heads off Mykonos

There is room on board for 16 guests in eight cabins, along with housing for a crew of 32.

Photo Credit: Image © 2026 by Kees Torn is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

A giant private yacht connected to one of the technology world's richest people is getting noticed off Mykonos, Greece, for reasons that go beyond its polished look.

Moonrise, Jan Koum's 328-foot superyacht, has become the kind of recurring summer spectacle that fits easily into Mykonos, a hotspot already filled with luxury boats and upscale tourism.

What happened?

The nearly 100-meter Moonrise belongs to Jan Koum, the Ukrainian-born American billionaire who co-founded WhatsApp before the company was sold to Facebook, now Meta, in a multibillion-dollar deal.

Built by Dutch shipyard Feadship and delivered in 2020, Greek Reporter says Moonrise stands out with a gray hull, a vertical bow, long horizontal windows, and a multi-deck exterior that is hard to miss on open water.

There is room on board for 16 guests in eight cabins, along with housing for a crew of 32.

The yacht also includes an owner's private deck, cinema, fitness room, massage space, salon, beach club, swim platform, helipad, and water sports equipment.

Two MTU engines help the yacht reach a top speed of 18.5 knots, adding serious power to what is already an unmistakable symbol of extreme wealth.

Why does it matter?

Even with design features intended to reduce onboard noise and vibration, a superyacht of this size still raises questions about fuel consumption, resource use, and the strain that ultra-luxury tourism can place on coastal communities.

Places such as Mykonos are not simply backdrops for billionaire lifestyles. They are active communities and fragile marine environments.

When massive private vessels become a normalized part of busy coastal waters, it can reinforce the idea that convenience for the ultrawealthy takes priority over public space and local ecosystems.

What are people saying?

In yacht circles, Moonrise has long been seen as a notable vessel. Feadship said at launch it was the "largest superyacht ever built in the Netherlands by waterline length."

Greek Reporter also noted a 2021 BOAT International World Superyacht Awards win in the "Displacement Motor Yachts 3,000GT and Above" category.

The luxury market also appears to remain interested, with Burgess more recently listing Moonrise for sale at €325 million, or about $380 million.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.