The filing centers on the Alfa Nero, a luxury vessel that was sold last year for tens of millions of dollars less than what the plaintiff says it was actually worth.

A Florida court filing is drawing fresh online attention after the daughter of a sanctioned Russian billionaire accused Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, according to News.Az, citing The Moscow Times, of arranging a $6 million payoff linked to the sale of a seized Russian-linked superyacht.

The filing centers on the Alfa Nero, a luxury vessel that was sold last year for tens of millions of dollars less than what the plaintiff says it was actually worth.

Yulia Guryeva-Motlokhova reportedly made the allegation in a Florida court that Browne personally directed a corrupt scheme involving the Alfa Nero, which had been anchored in Antigua since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

"Prime Minister Gaston Browne personally orchestrated a $6 million bribe" related to the yacht's sale, the filing alleges.

Guryeva-Motlokhova is the daughter of Andrey Guryev, the Russian billionaire and former PhosAgro executive whom the U.S. Treasury later identified as one of the "Kremlin-connected elites." Her complaint says Antigua and Barbuda authorities prevented the yacht from leaving, then later transferred it in July 2024 to Turkey's Yildirim Group for $40 million — far below the roughly $120 million value claimed by the plaintiffs. The filing also notes that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt had once offered $67 million in a deal that later collapsed.

The allegations are spreading online because they combine sanctions, geopolitics, and extreme wealth — all wrapped up in one of the world's most polluting status symbols. Superyachts carry an enormous climate footprint while often becoming flashpoints in global power struggles.

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Even though the dispute centers on a luxury asset, the stakes go far beyond one yacht. When governments seize or sell property linked to sanctioned elites, the public expects transparency, especially in smaller island nations where trust in leadership and public resources can have an outsized effect on local communities.

That matters for everyday people because corruption allegations can undermine confidence that major state actions are being handled fairly — and that any proceeds will actually serve the public. In a climate-vulnerable Caribbean country, questions about how public power is used can hit especially hard.

The dispute also fits into a larger pattern. Another Russian-linked superyacht, the Nord, recently resurfaced in international headlines after reportedly passing through the Strait of Hormuz despite earlier maritime restrictions. Taken together, the cases show how sanctions-era yacht battles are becoming global tests of accountability. They also highlight the wider problem of ultra-luxury vessels for their outsized fuel use and environmental impact.

The sharpest language so far has come from the plaintiff's legal team, which said, according to News.Az, again citing The Moscow Times, that its investigation found "widespread corruption and illegal activity" that may extend beyond the Alfa Nero deal.

The U.S. Treasury previously put Andrey Guryev among what it called the "Kremlin-connected elites" and described him as a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Browne, meanwhile, has faced scrutiny for comments critics say echo Moscow's position, including: "If I were a Ukrainian leader, I would not subject my people and my country to the destruction that accompanies NATO membership."

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