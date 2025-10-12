Megachurch founder sparks backlash with shocking claim about recent lavish purchase: 'Church is now a business'

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Winners Chapel International church, has made headlines after declaring that his faith is the reason for his private jet acquisition.

According to GhanaWeb, a 2024 video of Bishop Oyedepo is gaining attention on X, in which the pastor claims his now international church, sometimes known as Living Faith Church Worldwide, was a solo endeavor.

"Nothing here came through a group discussion," he said, per GhanaWeb. "This is the place that came to me alone."

While some backlash to this notion included X users acknowledging the clear help he received when starting the church back in 1981, the real pushback came from his religious justifications for one massive purchase.

"It was God who told me," Bishop Oyedepo continued in the video. "It's time to get the aircraft."

He also claimed the aircraft was not bought with church funds, but was a divine gift.

"God bought it," Bishop Oyedepo said, as quoted by Punch Online.

Though the use of the jet was said to make travel to his churches easier, it's not uncommon for private jet usage to receive public backlash.

From costing an outrageous amount of cash to releasing a ton of dirty pollution into the air, this mode of transportation is often frowned upon. A study has shown that carbon pollution from private jet travel has increased by 46% in five years.

According to PBS News, a portion of the super-wealthy contributed 17.2 million tons of carbon dioxide by way of flying in private jets in 2023.

"That's about the same amount as the 67 million people who live in Tanzania," the article added.

While proposals such as a carbon tax may help hold people accountable for their negative environmental decisions, like flying private, this doesn't attack the issue at the root.

By actually turning away from dirty energy, such as by switching to an electric vehicle, using solar panels, or even promoting the use of all-electric air travel, the production of planet-warming gases can be significantly decreased.

Commenters on an X post sharing the video of Bishop Oyedepo gave their input on the matter.

"Lol church is now a business," one user said.

Another person asked, "God told you to buy [an] airplane?"

Commenters on an X post sharing the video of Bishop Oyedepo gave their input on the matter.

"Lol church is now a business," one user said.

Another person asked, "God told you to buy [an] airplane?"




