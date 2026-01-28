  • Business Business

Bill Gates calls out majorly overlooked culprit of ongoing global problem: 'Directly undermining human development'

He also discussed the potential benefits of artificial intelligence.

by Nicole Westhoff
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates argues that the most overlooked driver of rising global temperatures isn't a lack of concern or technology.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates argues that one of the most overlooked drivers of rising global temperatures isn't a lack of concern or technology — it's the failure to make cleaner alternatives affordable enough to replace today's cheapest, most polluting systems.

In his annual year-ahead letter, Gates warned that market forces alone won't deliver the solutions needed to overhaul major sources of pollution, particularly in hard-to-decarbonize sectors like manufacturing and aviation. 

Without policy tools such as carbon pricing, Gates wrote, there's little incentive to rapidly scale technologies that still cost more than fossil-based options.

Gates has also cautioned that focusing too much on short-term emissions cuts can slow progress in some regions. Rising energy, food, and transportation costs often hit low-income communities the hardest.

Rachel Cleetus, senior policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists, highlighted how these pressures are "directly undermining human development goals, poverty eradication, and health goals," per Fast Company.

Those pressures are especially visible in agriculture. Unstable growing seasons, crop losses, and rising input costs can push food prices higher, increasing the risk of childhood nutrition deficiencies and long-term health setbacks — an issue the Gates Foundation has repeatedly highlighted as one of the most urgent consequences of environmental stress.

Rather than framing progress as a choice between environmental action and development, Gates has pushed for solutions that advance both. He's long argued that cleaner systems must become cheaper than polluting ones to be adopted globally — a belief that underpins his broader optimism that innovation and modern infrastructure can solve large-scale problems.

Agriculture has become a central focus of that strategy. According to Fast Company, the Gates Foundation has committed $1.4 billion to help farmers adapt to worsening weather extremes, particularly in regions where even small yield losses can be devastating.

In his year-ahead letter, Gates pointed to how emerging tools could help close long-standing gaps in access to information.

Discussing the potential benefits of artificial intelligence, he wrote, "We will soon be able to provide poor farmers with better advice about weather, prices, crop diseases, and soil than even the richest farmers get today."

Gates has argued that cleaner systems only succeed if they make daily life better — from more stable food supplies to better health outcomes — without shifting the cost onto people who can least afford it.

