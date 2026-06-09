Amazon shoppers told to cut up recalled bike helmets after safety tests reveal crash risk

Stop using it immediately, destroy it, and submit proof to receive a refund.

A budget bicycle helmet that was sold on Amazon is being recalled due to the risk of serious injury and death.

For consumers who already bought one, the guidance is simple: Stop using it immediately, destroy it, and submit proof to receive a refund.

What happened?

The recall covers Gudook bicycle helmets identified as model KY-055.

Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

The helmet is medium-sized and can be identified by its blue-and-white exterior, red interior padding, dark straps, a red-and-black buckle, an adjustment dial at the back, and the name "Gudook" is printed on the side.

Only units showing batch number 202503 and a manufacture date of March 2025 are part of the recall. Buyers can find those details on a label inside the helmet.

The product was offered on Amazon.com for about $23 from May 2025 through February 2026. It was sold by Dongguanshizhouhedianzishangwuyouxiangongsi (Dongguan Zhouhe E-commerce Co., Ltd.), a company in China doing business as Gudook Outdoor Sports.

At the time the recall was announced, no injuries had been reported.

Bicycle helmets are meant to reduce the risk of serious head injuries in a crash, but because this helmet does not meet a required safety standard, it may not protect a rider properly in a crash, rendering the purchase moot.

What should I do?

Gudook Outdoor Sports is offering a full refund. To receive it, customers need to cut the helmet straps, take a photo that shows the damaged helmet with the batch number visible, and email the image to lexi_kuyou@163.com.

After customers send the photo and throw away the helmet, they can receive a full refund.

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