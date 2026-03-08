Officials issue sweeping ban that will force customers to change dining habits: 'It is crucial'

State authorities issued a strict ban on single-use plastic items in Bhubaneswar, India, also known as the City of Temples. According to Ommcom News, the Odisha State Pollution Control Board emphasized that everyone has a collective responsibility to keep temple premises clean.

Now, devotees are banned from bringing puja materials, prasad, or food in single-use plastics. The board is promoting reusable bags, leaf-made containers, and bamboo as more sustainable choices. Additionally, it has ordered vendors working within and around the temples to only sell puja items and prasad in approved eco-friendly packaging.

Nearby hotels and restaurants were told to ditch plastic cutlery, tableware, and plastic bags and instead promote alternatives such as metal utensils and compostable leaf plates.

The crackdown comes after years of requests for intervention from the public and medical professionals. In 2024, The Times of India reported that Bhubaneswar produced 30 metric tons (33.1 tons) of plastic waste every day, according to a survey report.

Much of that waste has accumulated at a temporary transit station near a school, as the state capital lacked adequate processing and plastics don't readily break down.

However, even if processing facilities could handle the volume, there's the problem of ongoing microplastic pollution. Microplastics are no larger than the diameter of a pencil-top eraser, and many are invisible to the human eye. Researchers are investigating the health effects of microplastic exposure, and they believe there's cause for concern.

"These particles, with harmful chemicals, can accumulate in vital organs and disrupt critical bodily functions. They can lead to long-term health issues, including cancers and cardiovascular diseases. It is crucial for us as a society to act now to reduce plastic use," said Dr. Pragyan Kumar Routray, a senior consultant in critical care medicine at a private facility in Bhubaneswar.

Still, while single-use plastic bans are effective at reducing waste, they have their critics. For the most part, plastics are cheaper than alternatives, so prohibiting their use can drive up costs for businesses and consumers. Fortunately, cost-effective solutions are emerging, and robust regulatory support can smooth transitions away from plastics.

In Bhubaneswar, the board asked temple administrations to ensure reusable options are available, per Ommcom News. It also provided guidelines for the proper disposal of offerings. Temples will install separate color-coded bins for wet and dry waste and conduct educational campaigns to promote responsible waste management practices.

"Lack of awareness and a fragmented approach to land monitoring have intensified the problems," IndiaCAN co-chairperson of networks Ajay Mittal told the Times.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.