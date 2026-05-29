Beyond Meat is fighting for survival with a fizzy protein drink as shares fall below $1

The pivot comes as protein drinks continue to boom.

Beyond Meat is trying a very different recipe for a comeback.

After years of declining sales and a share price that has dropped from a 2019 high near $235 to less than $1 these days, the company is now betting on something far removed from the burger aisle: a fizzy protein drink.

What's happening?

The Washington Post reported that Beyond — the plant-based "meat" maker you may recognize as Beyond Meat before it recently renamed itself — is preparing for a broader debut of Beyond Immerse, a sparkling fruit-flavored beverage with protein, fiber, vitamin C, and electrolytes.

CEO Ethan Brown told the Post that the move is partly aimed at sidestepping the political and cultural backlash that has weighed on meat alternatives. He said plant-based foods remain the company's focus, but the format in which it delivers them has become "very politicized," making adjacent categories more appealing.

The Post reported that the drink is scheduled to launch in New York this summer through Big Geyser, a distributor for beverage brands such as Celsius and Poppi.

The pivot comes as protein drinks continue to boom, with Starbucks, Dunkin', and Tazo all rolling out protein-forward products.

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Beyond also isn't alone in adapting. Rival Impossible Foods is moving beyond burgers, too, and working on delivering protein-rich breads and pastas.

Why does this shift matter?

The early excitement around plant-based meats has cooled, while demand for protein-packed foods and drinks continues to rise. At the same time, skepticism about highly processed foods has become far more mainstream across the political spectrum.

A lighter, grab-and-go drink could be an easier entry point for people who want more protein and fiber without committing to a full alt-meat meal.

The shift also shows how companies are trying to keep plant-based products alive, even if the format changes.

What's being done?

Brown said Beyond's future products will focus on what he sees as a winning mix: strong protein and fiber levels, reasonable calories, cleaner ingredient lists, and affordability.

"If we can get that trifecta right, we're going to win in the category and provide a good price," Brown said.

The company is trying to address criticism about processed foods while still delivering the convenience that made its brand famous in the first place.

Instead of choosing between traditional meat and a direct imitation, shoppers may soon see more plant-based products in categories that already fit into daily routines, such as drinks, breads, and pantry staples.

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